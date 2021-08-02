Watch now: Normal to replace corroded water booster station

NORMAL — Water quality maintenance continues to be a priority for Normal, as town leaders greenlight purchasing a new water booster station.

The Town Council on Monday approved in a 7-0 vote purchasing a new booster system for $521,324 from EFI-Solutions.

The current booster station north of Fort Jesse Road along the east side of Hershey Road was repaired in 2017 to ward off corrosion on pipes and the floor. The maintenance was intended to extend the lifespan of the booster station by 10 years.

In spring 2020, town staff said, one of the pump canisters developed a hole due to corrosion. Workers with the water department then found additional severe corrosion around the “exterior of the underground structure.”

Normal budgeted $875,000 for the replacement project and would need to accept the bid proposal from EFI-Solutions to lock in the quoted price for the booster station.

Councilman Stan Nord questioned purchasing the booster station without knowing the total cost of labor to install it. He requested town staff to include estimations to account for increased material and labor costs on future projects.

"I just don't feel like we have all the information to know what the total cost is," he said.

Water Director John Burkhart explained that the majority of increases the town has seen on projects is due to hikes on materials. He added that the materials needed for instillations are typically minor and was confident labor would come in well under budget.

"The labor itself has been flat," he said. "We're trying to get this thing now before there's more price increases."

The council also unanimously approved a frame rail replacement and corrosion repair to a 2011 Pierce fire truck to not exceed $45,000, and the purchase of a $229,339 Ford/Horton Type 1 ambulance from Foster Coach Sales of Sterling.

After The Pantagraph’s deadline, the council was expected to consider approving a standardized incentive plan to attract economic development in Bloomington-Normal. The plan, approved by Bloomington city officials last week, would provide perks for businesses looking to locate in the Bloomington-Normal enterprise zone.

The new enterprise zone, which spans Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City, and other parts of McLean and Ford counties, was approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2017.

If approved, businesses moving into the enterprise zone meeting certain criteria could receive property tax abatements and utility tax exemptions on gas and electricity, among other incentives.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

