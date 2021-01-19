Watch now: Normal to save $418,000 in bond refinancing

NORMAL — Historically low interest rates will allow Normal to save upward of $418,000 on a $1.8 million bond, Town Council members said Tuesday.

The Town Council unanimously approved Tuesday to refinance the town's 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond, which was used to complete Uptown Station.

Staff anticipate refinancing the bond at current interest rates will take the bond down to a low- to mid-2% interest rate. The current interest rate is 6.3%, but the true cost to the town is at 3.36% due to a federal subsidy.

Normal's current general obligation bond debt is $81.4 million, but town staff expect to bring forth plans to reevaluate the town's debt program.

"Tonight is a very deliberate step toward some very important steps that have been outlined to us that paints for this council a very clear path towards the reduction of our debt, and how that's going to happen over the next five to 10 years," said Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz.

The council also voted unanimously to use $930,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to rehabilitee Towanda Avenue Bridge.