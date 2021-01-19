Watch now: Normal to save $418,000 in bond refinancing

NORMAL — Historically low interest rates will allow Normal to save upward of $418,000 on a $1.8 million bond, Town Council members said Tuesday.
The Town Council unanimously approved Tuesday to refinance the town's 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond, which was used to complete Uptown Station.
Staff anticipate refinancing the bond at current interest rates will take the bond down to a low- to mid-2% interest rate. The current interest rate is 6.3%, but the true cost to the town is at 3.36% due to a federal subsidy.
Normal's current general obligation bond debt is $81.4 million, but town staff expect to bring forth plans to reevaluate the town's debt program.
"Tonight is a very deliberate step toward some very important steps that have been outlined to us that paints for this council a very clear path towards the reduction of our debt, and how that's going to happen over the next five to 10 years," said Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz.
The council also voted unanimously to use $930,000 in Motor Fuel Tax funds to rehabilitee Towanda Avenue Bridge.
Normal committed $379,100 for the project, but additional necessary repairs on and near the bridge were discovered during the design phase, said Town Engineer Ryan Otto.
Additional costs account for repairs such as expanding sidewalk median repairs on the bridge and near the bridge, and a temporary support system for full-depth concrete deck repairs.
The increase in project costs will not affect current budgeted projects, and Otto said, "We still plan on implementing the projects we had."
A nonprofit housing developer returned to the Town Council on Tuesday with amended site plans for renovating the former McLean County Tuberculosis Sanatorium, at 901 N. Main St., into affordable senior housing.
Council conditionally approved the Laborer's Home Development Corporation's amended site plan for the project, which encompasses the sites Emergency Management garage, 901 N. Main St.; the county nursing home, 903 N. Main St., and juvenile detention center, 905 N. Main St..
Normal Liquor Commission
The Normal Liquor Commission has reinstated the liquor license for two video-gambling parlors.
Under the agreement, the previous owners of Marie's Place at 115 Susan Drive and 1520 E. College Ave. can't be involved with operations. They had been found in violation of food service requirements and had their license revoked in April, said town Attorney Brian Day. The business was sold in October.
The new owners have paid for various fees and licenses, Day said.
The commission reinstated the license under the condition the former owners have no control in the business or its affiliates.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.