Watch now: Normal Town Council candidates debate infrastructure, town priorities

NORMAL — Infrastructure and transparency were at the forefront of a Wednesday night debate among eight candidates running for Normal Town Council.
Hosted by Pantagraph Media, the debate featured incumbent candidates Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy and Scott Preston, and challengers David Paul Blumenshine, Steve Harsh, Brad McMillan, Karl Sila and A.J. Zimmerman.
Candidate Donna Toney did not attend the debate.
Normal Town Council members are elected at large.
During the debate, held just five days ahead of the Tuesday election, candidates discussed improving infrastructure and balancing town projects, particularly funding road repair.
Sila, a systems administrator with Illinois State University, said that the town needs to avoid funding "ego projects" such as Constitution Trail extensions and using Motor Fuel Tax dollars to pay for bike trails.
"It's about priorities," Sila said.
McCarthy, who has served on the council since 2012, said that the town has well-funded road and infrastructure projects that are thought out in advanced through the town's five-year capital and community investment plan. He said during his time on council he has supported $93 million in infrastructure improvements.
Division within the community and transparency another topic candidates diverged over.
The town was recently issued a nonbinding opinion through the Illinois Attorney General's Office regarding two 2019 violations of the state Open Meetings Act. The violations involved the public comment policy, which was amended in October to allow all comments germane to the town at the end of Town Council meetings.
Blumenshine, a real estate broker, criticized the town, saying it lacked transparency when making decisions. McCarthy and Zimmerman, chairman of the Normal Planning Commission, responded by saying all agenda items, reports and meeting minutes are available through the town's website.
Tackling the town's $81.4 million general obligation debt was another issue Blumenshine, Sila, Harsh, who works in finance, and McMillan, a professor at Bradley University, brought up.
The town's current debt program has been frequently discussed throughout the race. In January, the Town Council took an opportunity to refinance a 2010 bond, which helped fund uptown redevelopment.
Harsh said the town needed to cut taxes, but did not elaborate on which taxes he would cut if elected. He said cutting taxes would be crucial to attracting and attaining younger generations in the area.
If elected, Blumenshine said his first priority would be to do a line item inventory of the town's debt, adding that the town would most likely need to cut spending. He said all programs excluding those providing services to marginalized groups would be on the table.
A 2018 Town Council decision to increase pay for mayor and council members was also brought up during the debate. The 4-2 vote increased salaries from $18,000 to $32,000 for the mayor, and from $4,800 to $6,800 for council members.
Preston, who has served on the council since 2013, did not attend the meeting, but was against the decision, said that if reelected he would commit to donating his salary from the council to a charity within the community.
McMillan, if elected, said he would be in favor of immediately rescinding the pay increases.
Affordable housing and retaining younger generations in Normal were two other issues discussed during the debate.
Cummings, elected to the council in 2017, identified increasing affordable housing within the town as one of her main priorities if reelected.
"We know that there is a possibility of a housing crisis coming," Cummings said. "With the expansion of Rivian, is to truly work on truly equitable housing within our community."
McMillan and McCarthy both referenced a need to retain younger people within the community, though identified different opportunities to succeed that idea.
For McCarthy, it is continuing the Bloomington-Normal Innovation Alliance, an organization he helped create to address a growing need for technology infrastructure.
McMillan, that's taking advantage of the town's urban renewal within uptown and attracting new businesses to the uptown area to fill current vacancies. He said encouraging economic development would take pressure off issues such as high taxes, which he said could contribute to people leaving the area.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.