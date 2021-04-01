Watch now: Normal Town Council candidates debate infrastructure, town priorities

Preston, who has served on the council since 2013, did not attend the meeting, but was against the decision, said that if reelected he would commit to donating his salary from the council to a charity within the community.

McMillan, if elected, said he would be in favor of immediately rescinding the pay increases.

Affordable housing and retaining younger generations in Normal were two other issues discussed during the debate.

Cummings, elected to the council in 2017, identified increasing affordable housing within the town as one of her main priorities if reelected.

"We know that there is a possibility of a housing crisis coming," Cummings said. "With the expansion of Rivian, is to truly work on truly equitable housing within our community."

McMillan and McCarthy both referenced a need to retain younger people within the community, though identified different opportunities to succeed that idea.