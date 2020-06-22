Watch now: Normal Town Council holding special meeting to discuss West College Avenue rehabilitation

NORMAL — Town Council is meeting Monday evening to take a vote on using $1.2 million in Motor Fuel Tax funds for a $9.35 million rehabilitation project for West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road.
WATCH HERE:
Reporter Sierra Henry is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
030318-blm-loc-3rivian
012720-blm-loc-1rivian
012720-blm-loc-3rivian
Rivian
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal (copy)
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.