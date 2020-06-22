Watch now: Normal Town Council holding special meeting to discuss West College Avenue rehabilitation
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Normal Town Council holding special meeting to discuss West College Avenue rehabilitation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
062320-blm-loc-1collegeave

A motorist passes crumbling pavement Monday, June 22, 2020, on West College Avenue between Rivian Motorway and White Oak Road in west Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Town Council is meeting Monday evening to take a vote on using $1.2 million in Motor Fuel Tax funds for a $9.35 million rehabilitation project for West College Avenue from Rivian Motorway to White Oak Road.

WATCH HERE:

Reporter Sierra Henry is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.

PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters take their message to affluent Bloomington neighborhoods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News