Watch now: Normal Town Council talks infrastructure

NORMAL — Infrastructure and budget cuts were at the center of the Town Council's discussion following a Monday night budget work session.

The meeting was a continuation of the Jan. 26 work session in which the council got a first look at the $138 million proposed spending plan for the fiscal year beginning April 1.

Finance Director Andrew Huhn last week said the town is considering a "status quo" five-year spending plan, but there were some concerns for the outyears post-COVID-19.

Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said that, while the upcoming budget "is decent," the town should revisit and assess large investments the town has budgeted, as well as potential staffing cuts in the later years.

"These are areas I think we've got to really scrutinize," she said.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece said the town has eliminated 30 positions with the town since 2017, adding that, "when we talk about cutting more positions, if that's necessary in the future, it will be with services and department and the like."

Councilman Stan Nord said he would like the town to focus more on infrastructure projects and road repair rather than "things that are not absolutely necessary."

