Watch now: Normal town leaders to consider doubling local motor fuel tax

NORMAL — Town leaders discussed Tuesday potentially doubling the local motor fuel tax from 4 cents to 8 cents per gallon.
The increase discussed by the Normal Town Council during a Tuesday work session would mirror a similar move by Bloomington city leaders in 2019.
“Based on this data and our opportunity to get more road work done — I know that’s been important to a lot of folks and me as well — then I’m supportive of us moving forward with an ordinance,” said Councilman Kevin McCarthy.
Normal town leaders first broached the subject during the council's January budget work session reviewing the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. On Tuesday, Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn gave a presentation comparing Bloomington and Normal transportation activity and gas prices.
There was no significant increase in gas prices in Bloomington according to data collected between May 2, 2019, when the city enacted the increase, and March 6, he said.
Huhn said Bloomington gas prices were on average 3 cents lower than in Normal.
Normal City Manager Pam Reece added that the Bloomington gas tax increase did not change consumer behavior or where people were purchasing their gas.
Normal generates an average of $1 million in local motor fuel tax funds per year. In 2019, the town brought in $979,991.62, slightly down from yearly average due to the loss of a gas station, Huhn said.
Increasing the local motor fuel tax to 8 cents per gallon could bring in an additional $1 million in revenue, which could be used for road repair, street resurfacing, guttering, and sidewalks, officials said.
Few council members expressed explicit support for a potential tax increase. Councilman Stan Nord said he did not think it was an appropriate time to discuss implementing a tax increase.
"I don’t want to raise taxes on our residents," he said. "This is a pandemic time, a lot of our residents don’t have as much revenue coming in or they’ve lost the ability to earn an income for at least a significant period this year.”
Town staff are expected to bring the tax increase discussion forward during a future town council meeting.
Following the work session, the town council heard two presentations, one by Jamie Wilkey, of Lauterbach & Amen CPA Firm, on the town's financial statements.
During her presentation Wilkey said the town had a clean audit process resulting in an unmodified opinion, which means all financial statements are in accordance with applicable financial reporting.
The town also received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. The certificate is the highest level of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Huhn gave a second presentation over the town's financial trend and condition report.
The report consists of 34 indicators rated as positive, negative or unclassified — meaning that they do not show a trend as either positive or negative. The indicators track six trends within six categories: community, revenue, expenditures, debt service, balance sheet and financial strategies.
Normal currently has 20 financial indicators trending positive, seven trending negative, and seven indicators that are unclassified for 2019-20 year. Huhn noted that one change was moving an indicator that was trending positive to the unclassified category after further review.
For the 2018-19 year, Normal had 21 indicators trending positive, 7 trending negative and 6 that were unclassified.
While the town had many indicators trending positively, Huhn said there are some trending positive with caution, such as the food and beverage tax revenue. This is partially due to the unknown financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
In other business, council approved a few resolutions, including:
- A resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of seven Otterbine Industrial Aerators from MTI Distributing for $61,893.16.
- A resolution to accept bids and award a $280,736.15 contract to H.J. Eppel and Company for the construction of the Eagles Landing Multi-Use Trail Project.
- A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for a water system analysis and project design of up to $250,000.
Photos: ISU ban uses masks and distance to battle the virus
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.