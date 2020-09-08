Watch now: Normal town leaders to consider doubling local motor fuel tax

There was no significant increase in gas prices in Bloomington according to data collected between May 2, 2019, when the city enacted the increase, and March 6, he said.

Huhn said Bloomington gas prices were on average 3 cents lower than in Normal.

Normal City Manager Pam Reece added that the Bloomington gas tax increase did not change consumer behavior or where people were purchasing their gas.

Normal generates an average of $1 million in local motor fuel tax funds per year. In 2019, the town brought in $979,991.62, slightly down from yearly average due to the loss of a gas station, Huhn said.

Increasing the local motor fuel tax to 8 cents per gallon could bring in an additional $1 million in revenue, which could be used for road repair, street resurfacing, guttering, and sidewalks, officials said.

Few council members expressed explicit support for a potential tax increase. Councilman Stan Nord said he did not think it was an appropriate time to discuss implementing a tax increase.

"I don’t want to raise taxes on our residents," he said. "This is a pandemic time, a lot of our residents don’t have as much revenue coming in or they’ve lost the ability to earn an income for at least a significant period this year.”