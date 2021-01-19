Watch now: Normal video gambling parlors cited for violations get liquor licenses back

NORMAL — The Normal Liquor Commission has reinstated the liquor license for two video-gambling parlors.

Under the agreement, the previous owners of Marie's Place at 115 Susan Drive and 1520 E. College Ave. can't be involved with operations. They had been found in violation of food service requirements and had their license revoked in April, said town Attorney Brian Day. The business was sold in October.

The new owners have paid for various fees and licenses, Day said.

The commission reinstated the license under the condition the former owners have no control in the business or its affiliates.​

The Town Council also Tuesday approved paying back about $215,000 to the Central Illinois Regional Broadband Network.

The organization terminated its employment agreement with the town effective Jan. 1, according to town staff. The payment reimburses CIRBN for its investment in the town's pension program, and transitions workers from town employees to CIRBN, now an independent organization.

In other business, the town approved a $59,949.22 purchase of Dell computer equipment.