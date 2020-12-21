Watch now: Normal waives 2021 liquor license fee renewals

NORMAL — Town Council members on Monday waived 2021 liquor license fee renewals for certain businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Normal Town Council approved by a vote of 6-1 an ordinance waiving certain liquor license renewals for bars and restaurants.

"The intent of this is to relieve the struggles of the businesses in the community have had," said Mayor Chris Koos. "This is a way we thought we could help small businesses.'

Under the plan, operators of brewpubs, hotels, taprooms, stadiums, movie theaters will not have to pay renewal fees.

License renewals were also waived for other beer only-on premises consumption; all liquor on premises consumption; outdoor premises for existing on-premises licensees; limited hours on premises consumption; and college/universities, were waived.

If a business is found in violation of state or local COVID-19 regulations, businesses would have to pay the amount of the license renewal within 30 days.

Councilman Stan Nord, who voted "no" for the ordinance, disagreed with the condition that businesses must continue following COVID restrictions.