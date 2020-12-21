Watch now: Normal waives 2021 liquor license fee renewals

NORMAL — Town Council members on Monday waived 2021 liquor license fee renewals for certain businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Normal Town Council approved by a vote of 6-1 an ordinance waiving certain liquor license renewals for bars and restaurants.
"The intent of this is to relieve the struggles of the businesses in the community have had," said Mayor Chris Koos. "This is a way we thought we could help small businesses.'
Under the plan, operators of brewpubs, hotels, taprooms, stadiums, movie theaters will not have to pay renewal fees.
License renewals were also waived for other beer only-on premises consumption; all liquor on premises consumption; outdoor premises for existing on-premises licensees; limited hours on premises consumption; and college/universities, were waived.
If a business is found in violation of state or local COVID-19 regulations, businesses would have to pay the amount of the license renewal within 30 days.
Councilman Stan Nord, who voted "no" for the ordinance, disagreed with the condition that businesses must continue following COVID restrictions.
While he agreed with giving a break to business owners, he said the ordinance is "compelling them, going forward, to blindly follow whatever regulation the state puts out, even if our state legislators do not make it a law."
Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day clarified that the state's orders and regulations are laws.
"I think that following the law is not a partisan issue," said Day. "You may disagree with it, but our job is to enforce the law and the government, it’s not to pick and choose which law we would prefer to follow, which we wouldn’t.”
Small business relief program
Town Council members on Monday unanimously approved using $450,000 for its Small Business Relief Program.
The town is allocating the money from the general fund and will be reimbursed through the state Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Economic Support Program by the end of the current fiscal year.
"This action tonight is simply authorizing the budget to advance the funds for this program for subsequent reimbursement when those dollars come in," said Councilwoman Karyn Smith.
The Small Business Relief Program created in November assists struggling small businesses through economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses had the opportunity to apply to receive up to $15,000.
Normal expects to disperse the funding to nearly 60 businesses that qualified for the program. Not all of the funds have been allocated at this point, Assistant City Manager Eric Hanson said.
"The money is there to assist them through this pandemic and we want to get all $450,000 out to those small businesses that need it and to those who have been significantly harmed," said Hanson.
Eligible businesses must be located in Normal with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees; have been operational as of Jan. 1, 2020; be up-to-date on Illinois tax obligations; and show a demonstrated impact or loss of revenue due to COVID-19.
In other business, the council approved appropriating $926,000 of Motor Fuel Tax funds for a culvert rehabilitation project along Gregory Street.
Council will also approved the fiscal year 2020-21 to fiscal year 2025-26 Community Investment Plan.
