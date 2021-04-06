Watch now: Oakdale Heights watermain replacement project moves forward

“This whole area was installed back in the late ’50s early ’60s," said Normal Water Director John Burkhart. "It was all put in at the same time frame, if somebody is having an issue today, there’s a good chance someone else in the area could have an issue tomorrow.”

Prior to the meeting, the Town Council heard from a public commenter concerned about the town's choice of contractor.

Jay Logan, business manager with United Association Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 99, urged the council to consider a local contractor. He also questioned if SNC used plumbers who were required to complete an accredited apprenticeship program, and he asked the town to table the conversation until that was determined.

Burkhart said the contractor is required to use a licensed plumber who is required to go through an accredited program.

“There’s potential options out there for SNC to meet the requirements of the bid documents," he said. "If they aren’t following the rules of the bid documents and contract, the town will take steps to ensure that they follow the rules.”