Watch now: One Normal Plaza zoning changes delayed

NORMAL — Discussion on potential zoning changes to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is delayed until an in-person public hearing can be held.
The Normal Town Council unanimously approved delaying the public hearing on the zoning text amendment until phase 5 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. Pritzker has said the state will not enter that stage until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, a treatment option is readily available or there are no new cases over a sustained period.
“There is no rushing this through the public hearing process, there is no trying to get planning commission to take this up quickly during a pandemic when not everyone would be comfortable, not everyone would be able, we would not be limited by technology," said Councilman Scott Preston, adding that it is to ensure everyone's voice is heard during the process.
“The town of normal is doing everything it can to make the public hearing process as open, as convenient, as accessible, to anybody who wants to be heard on this,” Preston said.
The zoning amendment, initiated May 4, would divide One Normal Plaza into four sub areas with corresponding restrictions to attract various businesses. Some residents in the area voiced opposition to the amendment, specifically with certain measures would allow alcohol-related businesses.
In June, the Normal Planning Commission held a virtual public hearing that was extended into July to allow further public participation. The commission has postponed each meeting since due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many residents who are not comfortable with the remote hearing process.
Bicycle/Pedestrian Master Plan
Several McLean County cycling enthusiasts voiced support Monday for an update to Normal's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan during the town council meeting.
“An updated master plan is well timed to create safe cycling, safe walking, and community collaboration when using walk-way, and bike-way networks,” said Kelly Williams, vice president of McLean County Wheelers, during public comment.
She added that the plan will "enhance the town’s walking and biking status by filling in missing network connections," among other improvements.
The Normal Town Council approved 7-0 adopting the updated plan, which is a longer-term document outlining projects for roads, sidewalk and pedestrian travel infrastructure.
Future Constitution Trail extensions, bike lane installations, sidewalk construction and community events are highlighted as goals within the plan.
Firefighters contract
Normal firefighters will see a 2.265% yearly salary increase under a new collective bargaining agreement between the town and local firefighters union.
Council approved 7-0 the four-year collective bargaining agreement with International Association of Firefighters Local 2442.
The previous agreement expired earlier in March, and the town began negotiations with the firefighters’ union shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Negotiations were temporarily stalled, and the town and union restarted negotiations in September, reaching a new agreement after two short meetings.
Other business
In other business, council approved a $120,685.08 contract with Greenfield Contractors LLC of Bradford to build a new salt storage building.
The town’s existing salt storage facility was building in 1983 and stores up to 5,500 tons of salt. In 2007 the town made minor repairs to the storage building and re-roofed with asphalt shingles.
The town contracted with the Farnsworth Group in 2017 to reassess the building, which would need major roof repairs. Normal budgeted $175,000 for roof repairs based on the assessment, but proposals for roof and structural repair substantially exceeded the amount budgeted for repairs.
Council approved also several resolutions, including:
- A resolution to accept water treatment plant chemical bids from November 2020 through October 2021.
- A resolution reapproving the preliminary subdivision plan for the North Bridge Subdivision.
- A resolution authorizing participation in the Local CURE Program and related programs.
