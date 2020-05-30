Watch Now: Outdoor dining brings smiles to Bloomington-Normal patrons hungry for restaurant experience

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington resident Laurie Bell's joy over the opening of outdoor dining and bar service on Friday spilled over into impromptu dancing without music outside a downtown Bloomington bar.
"We're dancing! We're back! We're back downtown! We're on Main Street! We're at The Bistro! We couldn't be happier," she said while showing off some dance moves in an outdoor seating area of the bar at 316 N. Main St. "We've got our masks on. We're social distancing and we're here for some summer fun."
It has been more than two months since Gov. J. B. Pritzker announced the shutdown of indoor dining rooms at restaurants and bars in Illinois to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the establishments turned to carry-out, curbside pickup or delivery options to stay in business.
On Friday, the restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for food and alcohol services in outdoor seating areas. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, possibly months away.
Patrons and owners in Bloomington-Normal welcomed the change with smiles under weather ideal for al fresco dining.
"I'm just glad to be out of the house. I've been bored as hell," said Joe Stubblefield while enjoying a Budweiser at one of the tables under canopies set up in two parking spaces in front of Maguire's Bar & Grill, 220 N. Center St. He had been working for Illinois State University's food service but then the campus was shut down during the pandemic.
Jeff Moore, Jim Craft and Marty Klopfenstein ate lunch together at Maguire's.
"It's relaxing to be able to hang with friends, especially when you haven't seen them in two or three months," said Moore.
"It feels like a block a party," added Craft. "In fact, it's kind of fun out here."
They also wanted to come out and support owner Mike Hill.
"Times have been hard in this industry and this is opening a door for a little bit of recovery for small business owners," Craft said.
"I've never had outside dining before, so I guess it's a learning process," said Hill. "It's just nice to have something. I guess it's the start of good things, I hope."
Business started off slowly in downtown Bloomington, but steadily picked up and by 6 p.m. most of the tables set up in parking spaces and on sidewalks outside of the establishments along Main and Center streets downtown were filled.
Several downtown restaurants, including The Lucca Grill, 116 E. Market St., did not offer outside dining.
"I don't have a place to do it," said Lucca co-owner Tony Smith. "But for right now, I want to see what the spike (in COVID-19 cases) is. I want my customers and my staff to be safe."
Over in west Bloomington, Craig Baker and Steve Richter were happy to resume a Friday afternoon tradition they have shared weekly at Crawford's Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St.
Until the governor's closure announcement on March 17, they and other volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 705 N.Roosevelt Ave., wrapped up the week at the pub, sometimes with as many as 20 people sitting around a table.
"It's been kind of our tradition that we come down here and celebrate," said Baker. "So we're excited that they are finally opening back up (for outdoor dining)."
Owner Bob Crawford had part of his parking lot repaved and sectioned off for 16 tables with umbrellas at the pub.
"I have no idea what to expect. Each table is going to be a minimum of two people and a maximum of five; no pushing tables together," said Crawford. "At the end of the day, it's a way for us to recoup some money that we lost in the last three months."
Uptown Normal
In uptown Normal, Rachelle Cantero, a town of Normal communication specialist, ate lunch with her husband Ryan Leuty and son Ross Leuty at a picnic area set up in front of Medici, 120 W. North St.
"This is great. I definitely am all smiles today seeing these businesses open back up to the public, the community," said Cantero.
Medici General Manager Joe Slane said its upper-level, outdoor beer garden had a few lunchtime diners but it wasn't really crowded or full.
"We love having some of the regulars back," said Slane. "We've already had lots of calls about the weekend, so we are really looking forward to it."
Jim Robinson used the al fresco dining seating outside The Rock Restaurant in uptown Normal to share a lunch with his sons, George and Henry.
"It's a good first step," said Robinson. "It's nice to be able eat with some sense you are at a restaurant as opposed to having to pick it up, take it home and it's cold."
Mayor Chris Koos said Normal has 104 restaurants. Bloomington has approximately 76 restaurants and 31 bars, city communication manager Nora Dukowitz said.
Restaurants in Bloomington-Normal that want to offer an outdoor dining option have to get approval from local authorities before moving forward with reopening.
"The city has been great in allowing us to do this," said Crawford. "It was an easy form to fill out. You just doc-sign it right on your phone and computer and send it right back to them."
In Bloomington outdoor seating areas must close by 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. In Normal outdoor dining areas will close by 10 p.m.
Rules for the temporary outdoor dining areas include no amplified sound in Normal, but in Bloomington music may be played until 10 p.m., provided it does not disturb neighboring residents or businesses and does not violate the city's noise ordinance.
All regulations by the state or the McLean County Health Department apply, and Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and accessible parking must be maintained.
Outdoor seating was accommodated without closing streets on Friday in uptown Normal and downtown Bloomington. Normal set up picnic tables in parking spaces separated from street traffic by bollards linked by metal chains. To compensate for the loss of on-street parking, the Uptown Station and College Avenue parking decks are offering free parking.
In Bloomington, traffic control barricades were set up around on-street parking spaces used for outdoor dining. The establishments also were required to create physical boundaries for outdoor seating areas using things such as caution tape, planters and parking blocks.
The changes will remain in effect until June 30.
Photos: Bloomington-Normal begins to reopen with dining on the street
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
