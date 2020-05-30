Watch Now: Outdoor dining brings smiles to Bloomington-Normal patrons hungry for restaurant experience

Several downtown restaurants, including The Lucca Grill, 116 E. Market St., did not offer outside dining.

"I don't have a place to do it," said Lucca co-owner Tony Smith. "But for right now, I want to see what the spike (in COVID-19 cases) is. I want my customers and my staff to be safe."

Over in west Bloomington, Craig Baker and Steve Richter were happy to resume a Friday afternoon tradition they have shared weekly at Crawford's Corner Pub, 610 W. Chestnut St.

Until the governor's closure announcement on March 17, they and other volunteers at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 705 N.Roosevelt Ave., wrapped up the week at the pub, sometimes with as many as 20 people sitting around a table.

"It's been kind of our tradition that we come down here and celebrate," said Baker. "So we're excited that they are finally opening back up (for outdoor dining)."

Owner Bob Crawford had part of his parking lot repaved and sectioned off for 16 tables with umbrellas at the pub.