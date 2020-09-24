Watch now: Over 500 cast early ballots Thursday in McLean County

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., there were 60,000 registered voters in McLean County, which includes Normal, and 12,688 vote-by-mail applications that were submitted. In Bloomington, 51,948 registered voters and 13,434 vote-by-mail applications were submitted.

Brett and Jennifer Reid said it didn’t take them more than 10 minutes to get inside and cast ballots.

“My wife and I came out mainly just because with our work schedules and different things it was easier to get it done while we could,” Brett Reid said. “I think it is important that everybody should vote and so it was really good to be able to do that.

Brigitte Watters, of Normal, brought 4-year-old son, Calvin. This was her first time voting in-person and she recently moved to the area from Montana.

“This was so convenient and so easy and I’m just really glad this is offered,” Watters said.

She said she typically would vote through absentee ballots but decided to show up to a polling place this year to set a good example for her son.

“I think it is a positive thing for him to see me taking part in this process," Givens said, "and showing him the importance of voting."