Watch now: Over 500 cast early ballots Thursday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Let the voting begin.
Thursday was the first day of early voting in Illinois, and crowds turned out to the Grossinger Motors Arena to cast a ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 election. At times, the line was 25 people deep, but participants said waits were minimal.
It's a process that looks different amid COVID-19 compared to other years. Voters have to wear masks and stand 6 feet apart at the 101 S. Madison St. arena.
Still, it didn't dampen the civic duty of voters like Kristin Givens, of Bloomington.
“People died for my right to vote. This is the most important election of our lifetimes," she said.
Vote totals as of Thursday evening were 250 Normal and McLean County residents and 266 Bloomington residents, officials said.
“Things are going pretty smoothly so far and everyone has been very patient,” said county Clerk Kathy Michael.
On Thursday, an election judge greeted voters at the entrance and guided them to two lines — one for McLean County and Normal residents and the other was for Bloomington residents.
Tables set were equipped with hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and tissues. They also have extra face masks in case a voter forgets to bring one.
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the only issue they ran into was residents who requested vote-by-mail ballots showing up to cast an early ballot. In that case, voters were allowed to sign a provisional ballot, he said.
“At the end of the election, we review all of the provisional ballots we get in and then we look and see if they also mailed a ballot back then we won’t count it,” Mitchell said.
Vote-by-mail ballots also started going out Thursday to a record 1.82 million applicants thus far, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Legislation adopted in the spring in response to the pandemic ensured widespread publicity for the practice.
“It's off-the-chart up this year," Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said of early voting applications, which in 2018 numbered 500,000, of which 86% were returned.
Other McLean County early voting polling locations are at Eastland Mall, Illinois State University Bone Student Center and ISU Watterson Towers.
As of Thursday at 6 p.m., there were 60,000 registered voters in McLean County, which includes Normal, and 12,688 vote-by-mail applications that were submitted. In Bloomington, 51,948 registered voters and 13,434 vote-by-mail applications were submitted.
Brett and Jennifer Reid said it didn’t take them more than 10 minutes to get inside and cast ballots.
“My wife and I came out mainly just because with our work schedules and different things it was easier to get it done while we could,” Brett Reid said. “I think it is important that everybody should vote and so it was really good to be able to do that.
Brigitte Watters, of Normal, brought 4-year-old son, Calvin. This was her first time voting in-person and she recently moved to the area from Montana.
“This was so convenient and so easy and I’m just really glad this is offered,” Watters said.
She said she typically would vote through absentee ballots but decided to show up to a polling place this year to set a good example for her son.
“I think it is a positive thing for him to see me taking part in this process," Givens said, "and showing him the importance of voting."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Central Illinois Early Voting Dates, Times and Locations 2020 November Election
