Watch now: Paid parking is returning to some downtown Bloomington facilities. Here's when.

BLOOMINGTON — Drivers looking to park their vehicles at city facilities in downtown Bloomington will be required to pay for a spot next week.
Starting Tuesday, regular parking operations and enforcement will resume at six of the city's eight parking lots and garages:
- The Abraham Lincoln Parking Deck, at the southwest corner of Front and East streets
- The Major Butler Parking Lot, at the northwest corner of Front and Madison streets
- The Government Center Parking Lot, at the northeast corner of Front and East streets
- The Douglas A, B and C Lots, at the southeast corner of Douglas and East streets
Operations at the Market Street Parking Garage will resume after ongoing repair work has been completed, according to a statement from the city.
Grossinger Arena Parking Deck operations will resume after the facility is no longer used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
City parking facilities have been free to motorists since mid-2020, when officials lifted payments and gates to help with costs amid the coronavirus pandemic. Enforcement of on-street parking limits resumed in fall 2020.
In fiscal year 2020, the city made $353,840.22 from its parking facilities. In fiscal year 2021, that revenue dropped to $60,717.09.
Daily parking at the Lincoln Deck costs $1 per hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking at the surface lots is limited to the time period posted on signs.
