Watch now: Paid parking is returning to some downtown Bloomington facilities. Here's when.

BLOOMINGTON — Drivers looking to park their vehicles at city facilities in downtown Bloomington will be required to pay for a spot next week.

Starting Tuesday, regular parking operations and enforcement will resume at six of the city's eight parking lots and garages:

The Abraham Lincoln Parking Deck, at the southwest corner of Front and East streets

The Major Butler Parking Lot, at the northwest corner of Front and Madison streets

The Government Center Parking Lot, at the northeast corner of Front and East streets

The Douglas A, B and C Lots, at the southeast corner of Douglas and East streets

Operations at the Market Street Parking Garage will resume after ongoing repair work has been completed, according to a statement from the city.

Grossinger Arena Parking Deck operations will resume after the facility is no longer used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

City parking facilities have been free to motorists since mid-2020, when officials lifted payments and gates to help with costs amid the coronavirus pandemic. Enforcement of on-street parking limits resumed in fall 2020.

In fiscal year 2020, the city made $353,840.22 from its parking facilities. In fiscal year 2021, that revenue dropped to $60,717.09.

Daily parking at the Lincoln Deck costs $1 per hour between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking at the surface lots is limited to the time period posted on signs.

