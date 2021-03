The Normal mayor debate with Chris Koos and Marc Tiritilli is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The Bloomington mayor debate with Jackie Gunderson, Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza​ is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. The Normal Town Council debate is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.