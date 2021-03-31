 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pantagraph Media hosts Bloomington mayoral debate
0 comments
alert top story
ELECTION 2021

Watch now: Pantagraph Media hosts Bloomington mayoral debate

{{featured_button_text}}

Candidates for Bloomington mayor are debating the issues in a form at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Election Day is Tuesday. 

Normal Town Council candidates debate at 5:30 on Thursday, April 1.

More election coverage 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: Pantagraph Media hosts Normal mayor debate

Watch now: Normal mayoral candidates debate economics, debt

Watch now: Bloomington City Council candidates diverge, agree on plans for public safety, economic development

Meet the candidates for Bloomington mayor

Meet the candidates for Bloomington mayor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 31

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News