Watch now: Parts of 4 closed-doors Bloomington council meetings to be made public

BLOOMINGTON — Members of the public will be privy to which official said what in four closed-door sessions of Bloomington City Council meetings held when the city was considering whether to end the Metro Zone agreement with Normal.

The announcement that portions of the select sessions would be shared with taxpayers came in the final seconds of Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting, after elected officials and executive staff exited a closed session called for their semi-annual review of previous closed session meeting minutes.

"As the result of the executive session we are going to bring forward a resolution on the closed minutes at a future meeting," said Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

"But for tonight's report the city council has determined that the city's closed session minutes should remain confidential except for the portions of the meeting minutes and verbatim recordings of the following closed sessions that dealt with the Metro Zone," Mwilambwe said.

The meeting dates are: Oct. 24, 2016; Nov. 14, 2016; Feb. 13, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2017.

The last closed session — held for one hour and 21 minutes on Feb. 20 — earned elected officials and executive staff an Open Meetings Act violation because the topic cited for going behind closed doors did not align with what officials actually discussed.

At the time, the recording of the Feb. 20 meeting was still under seal because the city was weighing whether to file a petition for leave to appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court.

The city had June 23 to petition the state's highest court to rehear the case.

Monday's announcement means that the city "has made a determination that the verbatim recording no longer requires confidential treatment or otherwise consents to disclosure," under the provisions of the OMA.

Bloomington City Attorney Jeff Jurgens told The Pantagraph in May that "while the City disagrees with the opinion of the court on whether our finding of probable litigation was properly supported, we are now four years past this situation and I believe many feel it is time to move on."

Ultimately, the recordings will reveal what direction which public official — including former Mayor Tari Renner, former City Manager David Hales and Jurgens — was advocating for, and what anxieties or considerations were expressed by whom.

The Feb. 20 recording will specifically reveal who used language like: “may result in better public relations,” “Normal will savage the City,” “politically not palatable” and “we have talking points," as cited by the appellate justices.

It will further assign identity to the six of the nine council members, according to Justice Peter Cavanagh, who expressed concern about how their actions would be perceived by the public.

The language they used, Cavanagh wrote, "covered the gamut of terms evidencing the concern for how to best handle inquiries and criticism." The council members in 2016 and 2017 were: Mwilambwe, Dianna Hauman, Karen Schmidt, David Sage, Joni Painter, Amelia Buragas, Scott Black, Kevin Lower and Jim Fruin.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

