Watch now: Plan to create Heart of Illinois subregion gets mixed reviews from McLean County Board committee

BLOOMINGTON — A plan asking the governor to create an 11-county Heart of Illinois Sub-Region, which could result in those 11 counties "reopening" sooner than the larger North-Central Region established by the governor last week, got mixed reviews from the McLean County Board Executive Committee on Tuesday evening.
Meeting via video and audio link for two hours and 15 minutes, the committee voted 4-4 on whether to write a letter supporting the plan developed by the mayor of Peoria, the Peoria County Board chairman and the administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department.
After the committee meeting, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, who also chairs the committee, said he had spoken with three additional board members so far and two were in favor of the Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region and one was opposed.
"Right now, it's pretty split," he said of board members' opinion of the plan. By the end of the week, he hopes to have spoken with all 20 board members and, if the majority favors the plan, he will bring it to a vote of the full County Board next Tuesday.
"If the majority are opposed to it, I won't bring it for a vote," he said.
The plan calls for separating out Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties from the governor's North-Central Region, which basically includes the northwest quadrant of Illinois, with McLean County at the southeast corner.
The governor's plan splits the state into four regions, allowing each to slowly reopen based on several factors, including COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.
But the detailed, 16-page Heart of Illinois plan indicates that the 11-county subregion could potentially open sooner because the area benefits from high levels of medical services per capita and sufficient surge capacity to manage an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The plan calls for reopening based on data including several factors, such as health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.
"It looked like a good plan," McIntyre said after the meeting. "But, again, we have 20 members on our board. ... I felt it was important that our whole board speaks in unison."
Committee members Josh Barnett, William Caisley, Jim Soeldner and Catherine Metsker favored the plan. Susan Schafer, Chuck Erickson, George Gordon and Laurie Wollrab were opposed.
Soeldner said rural mayors have been looking for the information that's in the plan.
But Schafer said the governor has a lot of expertise and resources behind his plan. Wollrab said she's in sympathy with businesses that want to reopen.
"But this plan would lay an awful lot of responsibilities on our health departments," Wollrab said. "It requires us to reinvent some of the governor's plans" and that would be time-consuming.
Erickson said he submitted another plan to the county administrator but provided no details.
However, the committee unanimously supported Barnett's idea to write letters to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Illinois Department of Public Health opposing plans to close the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Continued testing of people for COVID-19 "will be critical to any reopening moving forward," Barnett said. "We definitely do not want this testing site to go away."
Earlier in the meeting, the committee unanimously approved expanding the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone from 14.15 square miles to 14.229 square miles to accommodate expansion of the Ferrero candy factory at 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington. Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council CEO Patrick Hoban said the plant, which currently employs 300 people, could add another 50 workers.
"It's exciting, especially in the current economic time, to see businesses investing in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County," Barnett said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved ordinances abating taxes on property purchased by Rivian Automotive and Brandt Industries after learning that both businesses had met payroll obligations in project development agreements.
- Approved, with three members opposing, freezing the salary of the circuit clerk at $105,290 through Dec. 31, 2024; freezing the salary of the coroner at $100,324 through 2024; and lowering the salary of the auditor from $100,302 to $80,600 through 2024. Caisley opposed, saying the current economic conditions eventually will improve and he didn't want the three to be paid salaries that are "out of sync."
- Unanimously approved no increase in County Board members' salaries.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.