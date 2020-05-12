Watch now: Plan to create Heart of Illinois subregion gets mixed reviews from McLean County Board committee

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — A plan asking the governor to create an 11-county Heart of Illinois Sub-Region, which could result in those 11 counties "reopening" sooner than the larger North-Central Region established by the governor last week, got mixed reviews from the McLean County Board Executive Committee on Tuesday evening.

Meeting via video and audio link for two hours and 15 minutes, the committee voted 4-4 on whether to write a letter supporting the plan developed by the mayor of Peoria, the Peoria County Board chairman and the administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department.

After the committee meeting, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre, who also chairs the committee, said he had spoken with three additional board members so far and two were in favor of the Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region and one was opposed.

"Right now, it's pretty split," he said of board members' opinion of the plan. By the end of the week, he hopes to have spoken with all 20 board members and, if the majority favors the plan, he will bring it to a vote of the full County Board next Tuesday.