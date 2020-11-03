Watch now: Polls have closed; updates on Election Day in Bloomington-Normal

In McLean County outside of Bloomington, 22,830 people had voted by Monday, according to the website of McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The county clerk's office runs elections in McLean County outside of Bloomington.

That works out to about 37% of the 61,000 registered voters in McLean County outside of Bloomington. The 22,830 included 11,918 people who voted early in person and 10,912 people who voted by mail, according to the clerk's office website.

In addition to the contentious race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, there's also the proposed state constitutional amendment that would change Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate income tax.

Voters also are electing their congressmen and state representatives for the next two years as well as countywide office holders and county board members.

"Voting is one of our responsibilities," Emily Jones said. "I feel strongly that every voice matters, every vote matters. There are critical issues now and we have an opportunity to vote for our national leaders and our local leaders."

Jones said voting at Lincoln Leisure Center was "easy." She appreciated that schools were off so Lily could join her.