Watch now: Pressure from Bloomington residents to amend flood damage mounting

BLOOMINGTON — Corretta Jackson dealt with 3½ feet of sewage water in her basement across two days. Marc Welch had never before experienced similar flooding. Winnie Gent, a widow, lost all of her husband's personal effects.

More than a month after a series of unprecedented storms caused severe flooding and widespread damage to homes across the city, residents are still recounting the harm and pushing for elected officials to expedite repairs to existing infrastructure.

Another nine people, most who live in Wards 7 and 8, addressed the Bloomington City Council on Monday with the same demands and stories of damage that they experienced on June 25, 26 and 27.

The meeting marks the fifth consecutive public discussion of the storm events' aftermath. Those discussions were initiated by Bloomington residents and have evolved into presentations prepared by city executive staff and presented to the council.

This time, however, the group came armed with a petition with signatures from 87 residents asking Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill to "support the city using American Rescue Plan funds to accelerate the Locust Colton Sewer Overflow Project."

The group also squarely targeted accountability questions to City Manager Tim Gleason, who has previously said that a majority of the more than 500 flood damage claims filed by residents with PMA Insurance and against the city will likely be denied because claims agents view them as "Act of God" events.

PMA began sending approval and denial letters to claimants at the end of July.

"The overwhelming majority will be denied, based on the city’s infrastructure system was not at fault for a rain event," Gleason said at the council's July 26 meeting. "Act of God is the terminology that you hear quite often. But a rain event that had a fraction of a percent of happening in a given year."

Gleason on Monday said he's "heard through other council members" that the storms and flooding caused at least $4 million in damage across the city.

He also said that he's aiming to "truly collect all the data and the facts" before presenting future decision paths to council and warned that the "phases in any certain project" depend on financing and timing.

Gleason added that he's been in communication with state players, but they are "a long way from yes on any of the possibilities that they are considering."

Gary Donohue, a Ward 8 resident who lives in the East Gate Neighborhood and has addressed the council at its last four meetings again spoke during public comment on Monday.

Directing his comments at Gleason, Donohue said that he has failed to address "why citizens are getting poop in their homes because of these city combined sewers."

"So far, almost every pathway to granting any insurance claim form our private carriers or from the city of Bloomington Illinois has been declined because they are all hanging their decisions on the catch phrase coined by Tim Gleason: 'act of God 100 year rainstorm,'" Donohue said.

Most speakers directed their complaints solely to past and current elected officials and city leaders, explaining that they've neglected certain neighborhoods when allocating public infrastructure projects and spending.

"No one has been there to check out anything. No one has been there to investigate anything. All we were told was you're on your own, we can't help you, God did this," Welch said. "Don't put that on God, you need to fix the problem and you need to help us out."

Council members didn't immediately respond to the residents' claims before The Pantagraph's deadline.

But Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward during a conversation about a separate agenda item said the city "has not followed through on our commitments" to "do right by people" by separating combined storm and sewer systems.

Ward on Monday also filed a council member agenda initiative proposal form to direct city staff to draft a plan to provide "near-term financial assistance" to residents whose property was flooded with sewage during the storm events, according to a copy of the form viewed by The Pantagraph.

That agenda item will likely be featured on the council's Aug. 16 meeting, when council will again discuss the storms' aftermath.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

