Watch now: Pritzker, community leaders urge residents to complete 2020 census

Foster said civil rights organizations have fought for individuals to have a voice, and the census is another avenue to exercise that voice.

"People of color are affected by under-funding, under-political representation, and are under-counted," she said. "What we're doing is that we are investing in our future, in our kids and our grandkids and our community so that we can have fully-funded schools, senior programs, health care, social services and the like."

Pritzker addressed also the rising number of COVID-19 cases, particularly on college campuses across Illinois. He said the state is continuing to expand coronavirus testing, and that the state is working to provide increased testing for students and faculty.

He said students should remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings, but said enforcement of mask and social distancing mandates is a challenge.

Pritzker does not recommend universities sending students who test positive back to their hometowns because it could increase risk of other people contracting the virus.