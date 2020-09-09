Watch now: Pritzker, community leaders urge residents to complete 2020 census

NORMAL — With weeks until the 2020 census deadline, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Bloomington-Normal leaders on Wednesday urged residents to make sure the community gets its fair share of federal dollars.
"Redbirds, I want to make sure you know the stakes could not be higher," Pritzker said, noting Normal's participation rate was below the state average.
Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou, Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, state Sen. Bill Brady, state Rep. Dan Brady, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster joined Pritzker in encouraging people register for the census.
Normal has a 65.9% response rate, a 10-percentage point increase from two weeks earlier, the governor said. But it is still below the statewide response rate of 70% and the McLean County response rate of 72%.
Just a 1% undercount could result in the state losing more than $195 million in federal funds each year, he said.
The census determines how federal funding is allocated for education, health services and for road and infrastructure. Census data also determines representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"It will bring more investment, better schools, better roads and better health care to your community and to your family," Pritzker said. "The census is a crucial tool to get the funds to invest in our people and build the equitable Illinois that we all want to build."
With only 21 days left, local and state leaders are pushing people to participate. People can register for the census online at my2020census.gov, or call 1-844-330-2020.
"Now is the time," said Hou. "If you want your voice, if you want representation, if you want resources in this community, now is the time."
College students are among the hardest populations to count, Pritzker said.
Illinois State University launched in March the "Every Redbird Counts" campaign in an effort to promote the census among students. That campaign garnered 6,000 responses by May, but there is still work to be done, said Dietz.
Foster said civil rights organizations have fought for individuals to have a voice, and the census is another avenue to exercise that voice.
"People of color are affected by under-funding, under-political representation, and are under-counted," she said. "What we're doing is that we are investing in our future, in our kids and our grandkids and our community so that we can have fully-funded schools, senior programs, health care, social services and the like."
Pritzker addressed also the rising number of COVID-19 cases, particularly on college campuses across Illinois. He said the state is continuing to expand coronavirus testing, and that the state is working to provide increased testing for students and faculty.
He said students should remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings, but said enforcement of mask and social distancing mandates is a challenge.
Pritzker does not recommend universities sending students who test positive back to their hometowns because it could increase risk of other people contracting the virus.
"Enforcement has always been a challenge because we certainly don’t want to arrest people who aren’t wearing a mask or who aren’t following the provisions of our mask mandate or gathering mandates," said Pritzker. "But, at the same time, we need to make sure that the message gets across to people that this is an insidious virus."
Illinois State University student-athletes lead march through campus
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.