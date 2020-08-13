Watch now: Pritzker speaks about small business grants at Bloomington-Normal YMCA

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is making a stop at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA, one of the recipients of a round of grant funding for small businesses affected by COVID-19.
Pritzker on Wednesday announced the funding from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program which is funded through the federal CARES Act.
The initial allotment of $46 million split between 2,655 small businesses is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers.
The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each per business.
The full list of McLean County beneficiaries is:
- Bumpers Pub, Colfax: $10,000
- Bloomington Strongman, Bloomington: $20,000
- Element26, Bloomington: $20,000
- Game Time Gym II, Inc., Bloomington: $20,000
- Coffrin’s ATA Martial Arts, Bloomington: $20,000
- Moraine View LLC, LeRoy: $20,000
- Fat Alberts, Gridley: $20,000
- Pizza Ranch, Bloomington: $20,000
- The Finish Line, Chenoa: $20,000
- Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Bloomington: $10,000
- Tiffany Howard (In-Home Childcare), Bloomington: $10,000
- Oh Baby, Bloomington: $10,000
- PlayNormal Esports Café, Bloomington: $10,000
- Prima Beauty Studio, Bloomington: $10,000
- Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington: $20,000
- Castle Theatre, Bloomington: $20,000
- Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology, Bloomington: $20,000
- Hustedt Jewelers Inc., Bloomington: $20,000
- Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, Normal: $20,000
- Meltdown Creative Works, Bloomington: $20,000
- Jazzupfront, Bloomington: $20,000
- Super Sign Service, LLC, Bloomington: $20,000
- Joe’s Pub, Bloomington: $20,000
- Upper Limits, Bloomington: $20,000
- Vrooman Mansion Bed & Breakfast, Bloomington: $20,000
This is a developing story that will be updated.
