Watch now: Pritzker speaks about small business grants at Bloomington-Normal YMCA

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is making a stop at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA, one of the recipients of a round of grant funding for small businesses affected by COVID-19.

Pritzker on Wednesday announced the funding from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program which is funded through the federal CARES Act.

The initial allotment of $46 million split between 2,655 small businesses is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers.

The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each per business.

The full list of McLean County beneficiaries is: