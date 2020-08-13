You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pritzker speaks about small business grants at Bloomington-Normal YMCA
3 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Pritzker speaks about small business grants at Bloomington-Normal YMCA

{{featured_button_text}}
Pritzker - File photo

Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to questions regarding a police shootout and looting during news conference at Morgan Park in Chicago on Aug. 10.

 ANTHONY VAZQUEZ, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES

BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is making a stop at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA, one of the recipients of a round of grant funding for small businesses affected by COVID-19. 

Pritzker on Wednesday announced the funding from the Business Interruption Grant, or BIG, program which is funded through the federal CARES Act.

The initial allotment of $46 million split between 2,655 small businesses is part of $636 million in total funding for the program. Of that funding, $270 million will go to child care providers. 

The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000 each per business.

The full list of McLean County beneficiaries is:

  • Bumpers Pub, Colfax: $10,000
  • Bloomington Strongman, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Element26, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Game Time Gym II, Inc., Bloomington: $20,000
  • Coffrin’s ATA Martial Arts, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Moraine View LLC, LeRoy: $20,000
  • Fat Alberts, Gridley: $20,000
  • Pizza Ranch, Bloomington: $20,000
  • The Finish Line, Chenoa: $20,000
  • Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant, Bloomington: $10,000
  • Tiffany Howard (In-Home Childcare), Bloomington: $10,000
  • Oh Baby, Bloomington: $10,000
  • PlayNormal Esports Café, Bloomington: $10,000
  • Prima Beauty Studio, Bloomington: $10,000
  • Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Castle Theatre, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Hustedt Jewelers Inc., Bloomington: $20,000
  • Joe’s Station House Pizza Pub, Normal: $20,000
  • Meltdown Creative Works, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Jazzupfront, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Super Sign Service, LLC, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Joe’s Pub, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Upper Limits, Bloomington: $20,000
  • Vrooman Mansion Bed & Breakfast, Bloomington: $20,000

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

3 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News