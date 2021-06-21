 Skip to main content
NORMAL COUNCIL

Watch now: Public commenters question Normal Town Council special meeting

NORMAL — Two public commenters spoke out Monday night over how a special Town Council meeting was conducted last week.

The special meeting was held after Trustee Stan Nord during a June 7 council meeting said City Manager Pam Reece was not following the Illinois City Managers Association ethics code. 

During the June 14 special meeting, six of the seven Town Council members stated their support for Reece, who they said has behaved ethically and professionally. Later in the meeting, Nord called on the town to adopt an official code of ethics.

Doug Fansler and Karl Sila questioned how the special meeting was conducted, specifically with a public commenter speaking about the issue prior to the meeting.

"We were told this was not coordinated or restricted, but as Mr. Fansler said, how did the public commenter know," Sila asked. He added, "In my experience, Stan has worked very hard to represent the tax payers."

Sila in April ran for Town Council.

Fansler asked Trustee Kevin McCarthy, who on June 14 said Nord has not provided evidence of unethical misconduct by Reece, if he asked other council members to provide evidence to their statements made about Nord.

"Two allegations were made against Stan last week, unsubstantiated, and I don't hear anybody crying for evidence of those accusations," Fansler said.

Later in the meeting the council approved 6-1 a $54,000 intergovernmental agreement for continued partnership with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. Nord was the only "no" vote on the agreement.

The MCRPC has provided long-range planning services for the town for more than 40 years. It is for the same amount the town payed for services the previous fiscal year.

Upcoming services through the MCRPC include a new comprehensive planning plan incorporating the latest census data once released. The data has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be published in late summer.

The MCRPC will also help the town in preparation for federal and state grant funding applications. Its application service helped Normal receive the Vision Zero grant, and funding for the pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) project.

The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

