Watch now: Rally in Bloomington calls for free Palestine

Dabeet talked of “the brutal Israeli occupation” and “confiscation of homes.” He told his own story of being arrested for his politics.

“I was tortured in an Israeli prison,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to go back to Palestine to attend my sister’s funeral.”

He told the crowd that Palestinians will not give up their right to be free.

“When I die, my kid will carry the flag. When my kids die, their kids will carry the flag until Palestine is free,” said Dabeet.

Much attention has been focused on the area recently because of rockets fired into Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and Israeli airstrikes that they said targeted Hamas sites but included residential buildings.

The 11 days of hostilities, which ended with a ceasefire on May 20, killed more than 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, along with 12 people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, the Associated Press reported.

But those speaking at the rally said atrocities and assaults on human dignity against Palestinians go back much further.