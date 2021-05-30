Watch now: Rally in Bloomington calls for free Palestine

BLOOMINGTON — Noor Alsaqri and her sister Salma of Normal grew up hearing stories from their grandparents of how they were forced out of their homes in Palestine in 1948.
They became refugees in Jordan with the formation of Israel and eventually came to the United States.
“They left without anything,” said Noor Alsaqri. “It was called Nakba, 'the catastrophe.'”
On Sunday afternoon the sisters joined a rally on the north steps of the McLean County Museum of History with about 60 other people to bring attention to what they fear is another “Nakba” or “catastrophe” happening in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where they say Palestinians are being evicted.
John Dabeet, president of Americans and Palestinians for Peace, traveled from Muscatine, Iowa, to address the rally.
Dabeet talked of “the brutal Israeli occupation” and “confiscation of homes.” He told his own story of being arrested for his politics.
“I was tortured in an Israeli prison,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to go back to Palestine to attend my sister’s funeral.”
He told the crowd that Palestinians will not give up their right to be free.
“When I die, my kid will carry the flag. When my kids die, their kids will carry the flag until Palestine is free,” said Dabeet.
Much attention has been focused on the area recently because of rockets fired into Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas, and Israeli airstrikes that they said targeted Hamas sites but included residential buildings.
The 11 days of hostilities, which ended with a ceasefire on May 20, killed more than 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, along with 12 people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, the Associated Press reported.
But those speaking at the rally said atrocities and assaults on human dignity against Palestinians go back much further.
“This time our narrative, our story, is getting out,” said Dabeet. “We are standing on the right side of history.”
Mahmoud Ali of Normal, one of the organizers of the rally, said, “This is not about talking against Jewish people. This is about the injustice happening there."
Ali said, “I’m against what Hamas does,” but he also said Palestinians “are out of patience.”
Those attending the rally chanted, “Free Palestine,” “Stop funding genocide” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
When the speakers concluded, they marched around the museum and continued their shouts of “No justice, no peace.”
They also carried signs that read, “Stand for Gaza. Stop the killing,” “Free Palestine” and “I can’t keep calm because Palestine is bleeding.”
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota