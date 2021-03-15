Watch now: Rehab of West Bloomington's O'Neil Pool and Park could now cost $11.7 million

BLOOMINGTON — City parks officials showcased Monday their preferred vision for the rehabilitation of the O'Neil Pool and Park, explaining the project now carries a price tag of up to $11.7 million.

The plan for the west Bloomington project's initial phase that was revealed in January and budgeted for in the proposed $250.3 million fiscal year 2022 budget had been earmarked for $10.3 million.

"If we tightly manage this, we could reduce that cost some, but what we wanted to do was not take away," City Manager Tim Gleason told the Bloomington City Council at its Committee of the Whole meeting.

"I think what we've heard from the community and the council in the past, I definitely feel this way as well, Bloomington deserves this," Gleason said. "This neighborhood deserves this. While we know it's a destination, it will be for those outside the community, it's really being built for this community."

While major components of the design haven't changed much since they were first unveiled in January, renderings shown Monday featured more-detailed layouts of the west Bloomington project's initial phase.