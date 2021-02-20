Watch now: Remember pay phones? We found some of the last ones in McLean County 📞

Nikki Gonzales, a circulation clerk, said some people come in just to use the phone, but most walk past it.

"Once in a blue moon," Gonzales said of when it's used, and when it rings.

The library and the train station pay phones are both managed by Connecticut-based Frontier Communications, which has 15,000 to 20,000 of the devices across the country.

Javier Mendoza, a company spokesperson, said approximately 150 Frontier pay phones are still in Illinois, but did not specify whether all are functional.

A dozen are scattered across McLean County, he said, adding their operation comes at no cost to surrounding municipalities.

"The near-universal availability of accessible communications, including cellular phones, has reduced the need for, and use of, stationary public telephones," Mendoza said.

But as long as the remaining phones are used enough to "warrant the maintenance and cost of operation," Mendoza said, the company "will continue to support them for public convenience and necessity, and in accord with applicable regulations."