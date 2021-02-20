Watch now: Remember pay phones? We found some of the last ones in McLean County 📞

NORMAL — Inside Uptown Station, wedged between the ATM and the elevator, hangs a metaphor.
Similar to the neighboring devices and the train for which the station serves, the gadget exists as another example of technology once revolutionary but now archaic: a pay phone.
Coin-operated, with a keypad and a plastic receiver, anyone with a dollar in change can place a call to anywhere in North America, except Mexico.
Once found in street-level aluminum booths, at grocery stores, hospitals, bowling alleys, airports and gas stations, the analog pay phone is now a novelty and a rarity in a ubiquitously digital world.
"It's kind of funny how in a short time they’ve become something you don’t see," said John Yates, the owner and manager of McLean-based Arcadia, a museum dedicated to coin-operated games and machines.
"They're kind of a forgotten technology, like a lot of coin-op (devices)," said Yates, who's in possession of four examples.
All are inoperable, their connections severed years ago. Three were likely once mounted to a wall. One may have been a stand-alone, placed outside a store or another public place, Yates said.
"I can't even remember the last time I saw one in the wild," he said.
In 1999, the Federal Communications Commission counted 2.1 million payphones across the United States. But then the surge and evolution of cellphones undermined their need.
By 2010, there were 420,781 nationwide. Six years later, the total dropped to 99,832.
In 2016, New York state had the most pay phones, at 20,716, while North Dakota had the least, at 113. Illinois had 3,423.
Today, locating a lingering pay phone is largely a fool's errand.
Websites like The Payphone Project, which started in 1994 as an art project, and Telephone World, launched in 1997 for hobbyists, help to catalog the functioning ones.
The Herald & Review in 2019 tracked down a handful of remaining pay phones Central Illinois, finding most were out of service.
But in the Bloomington-Normal area, one is more likely to find the former site of a pay phone than the device itself.
In Normal, the pay phone at Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, had a dial tone, but its coin slot was jammed.
One had hung in the vestibule at the Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave, but it was removed decades ago, a library employee said during a recent visit.
In Bloomington, a pair of pay phones used to hang in the lobby of the former State Farm corporate headquarters building, 112 E. Washington St.
They also were once accessible at City Hall, 109 E. Olive St., and at the police department, 305 S. East St., said city information technology services director Craig McBeath.
Today there are no pay phones at any city facility, McBeath said.
“In my time here, I haven’t seen one," said McBeath, a 24-year employee. "And honestly, I don't even know where you could find one."
At least one pay phone exists in downtown Bloomington, at the Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St. It had a dial tone during a visit this month.
Nikki Gonzales, a circulation clerk, said some people come in just to use the phone, but most walk past it.
"Once in a blue moon," Gonzales said of when it's used, and when it rings.
The library and the train station pay phones are both managed by Connecticut-based Frontier Communications, which has 15,000 to 20,000 of the devices across the country.
Javier Mendoza, a company spokesperson, said approximately 150 Frontier pay phones are still in Illinois, but did not specify whether all are functional.
A dozen are scattered across McLean County, he said, adding their operation comes at no cost to surrounding municipalities.
"The near-universal availability of accessible communications, including cellular phones, has reduced the need for, and use of, stationary public telephones," Mendoza said.
But as long as the remaining phones are used enough to "warrant the maintenance and cost of operation," Mendoza said, the company "will continue to support them for public convenience and necessity, and in accord with applicable regulations."
The pay phones will also continue to serve as heavy, clunky reminders of a pre-smartphone, pre-biometric world, or as last-ditch tools to connect with another across time and space.
But only if you can find one; only if it works; only if you have some change.
10 photos of the downtown State Farm building
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert