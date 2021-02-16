Watch now: Remembering Judy Markowitz, a Bloomington 'community icon' and mayor, who died this week

Nonetheless, Markowitz pushed for what she believed in, and what she thought would benefit the city, Renner said.

"We will always owe her a remarkable debt," he said, adding that when he was first elected, she advised him to "do what you think is right" because "no matter how you might be criticized, sooner or later you will see the light at the end of the tunnel and your success."

Markowitz largely followed her own advice.

Born on Feb. 21, 1938, to David and Gertrude Stern, she was a middle child, with an older sister, Sybil, and a younger brother, Harry. Her grandparents on her father’s side were born in Russia, and after immigrating to St. Louis, they moved to Bloomington in 1906 and established a furniture store on the 500 block of North Main St.

She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1956 and from Northwestern in 1960.

Markowitz was Bloomington’s first "emissary of good will" to Asahikawa, Japan, in 1962. At the time, she was Judy Stern and a first-grade teacher in Naganoshi, Japan. The sister city program later was expanded to include Normal and still continues.