Watch now: Renner mulling General Assembly run

More than a month after leaving city hall, former Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is eyeing a new destination — the Illinois House.
"I have talked with some people in Springfield and depending on some other calculations and conversations I would definitely consider running for the 91st (seat)," Renner confirmed to The Pantagraph this week.
The dogleg-shaped 91st House district contains most of the urban core of Bloomington-Normal and stretches west to the suburbs of Peoria.
No current lawmaker lives in the district.
It captures the campuses of Illinois State University, Heartland Community College, Illinois Central College's East Peoria location and Illinois Wesleyan University, where Renner has taught political science for nearly three decades.
A resolution passed by the House explaining legislators' reasoning for why districts were drawn as they were states the 91st District "maintains a community of interest among college students, faculty and staff" by keeping ISU and IWU "together and united within a single representative district."
This screenshot shows the newly drawn 91st Illinois House District. The dog leg-shaped district contains most of the urban core of Bloomington-Normal and stretches west to the suburbs of Peoria.
Screenshot
Renner called the new district "primarily a Bloomington-Normal district," but acknowledged that it "does press to East Peoria and other parts where there are very few people."
The 91st also collects the villages of Carlock, Congerville, Goodfield and Bartonville.
It compliments the adjacent 92nd House District — held by Democratic State Rep. Jehan A. Gordon-Booth — that covers the cities of Peoria and West Peoria and the village of Peoria Heights.
Peoria Mayor Rita Ali last month told a joint House-Senate Redistricting Committee she thought grouping her urban area with the Twin Cities would "be good for us in terms of addressing the needs and attracting resources to both areas."
Both areas in the 2020 election voted strongly Democratic, while the rural portions that separate them lean heavily Republican.
"The (new legislative) map was quite artfully drawn," Renner said.
Bloomington City Attorney Jeff Jurgens warns former Mayor Tari Renner to not talk about public relations strategies around ending the Metro Zone agreement.
In Bloomington, the district's boundaries catch all of Wards 1, 4, 6 and 7, and slivers of Wards 2, 5 and 8. It avoids Wards 3 and 9 altogether.
Renner in his 2017 bid for a second mayoral term earned the most votes in every ward in the city except for Ward 8.
He lost by more than 50,000 votes, however, in 2004 when he ran as the Democratic candidate for Illinois' 11th congressional district. The district at the time included the Bloomington-Normal area.
"Having been a mayor of a metro-sized city where you actually have to do things, understanding problem solving and getting things done at the bottom of the federalism food chain — that would be helpful in Springfield," Renner said.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, listen to a speaker Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, during the Veterans Day ceremony outside of the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
To be a viable candidate, Renner may also need to lean into his
12 years of experience as a Democrat on the McLean County Board and flex his relationships with party monoliths like U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who endorsed Renner during his 2009 bid for Bloomington mayor.
"There's few people I know who work harder on a campaign than Tari Renner," said Justin Boyd, who served as the chairman of Renner's 2017 mayoral bid. "Could he do it and be competitive? Absolutely."
Boyd said "someone like Tari" representing Bloomington-Normal in the General Assembly "would be beneficial for all of us."
Were Renner to make it to Springfield, he'd at least have a friend in Republican State Rep. Dan Brady, who Renner maintained a healthy relationship with during his mayoral tenure.
Brady during
a visit to the Miller Park Zoo this week told The Pantagraph that if Renner has the ambition and the support to run for the seat, then he should go for it.
Even still, Renner said serving as a state legislator is "much more salient" and a "whole different world" than leading as mayor.
"If I do decide to do this," Renner said. "I'll have to do a little more soul searching first."
Look back: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's time in office
Miller Park Zoo groundbreaking
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner breaks ground Oct. 13, 2020, for the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit at Miller Park Zoo. The exhibit is expected to be completed by late spring 2021.
Sierra Henry
Mobile testing at Ferrero USA
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, seen Sept. 15, 2020, at the COVID-19 mobile testing site outside Ferrero USA, 2501 Beich Road, said Tuesday he has tested positive for the virus.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Connect Transit press conference
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, comments on Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's white suit on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. They held a press conference about grant funding for the Connect Transit transfer center in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Vigil in Bloomington
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner addresses the attendees Tuesday, July 14, 2020, during a vigil hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. "
We have way too many people ... who are appealing to the worst of humanity," Renner said, calling for justice.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Demolition Day
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, embraces Arthur Haynes, president of the West Market Street Council, during the Demolition Day Ceremony that marked the start of the West Market Street Plaza on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner applauds during the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cannabis vote
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, and alderwoman Jenn Carrillo discussed several amendments to legislation surrounding the coming legalization of recreational marijuana use in Illinois during the city council meeting Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at City Hall.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Federal Prospects Hockey League news conference
Federal Prospects Hockey League commissioner Don Kirnan and Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner listen during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Inclusive playground
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner tries out the inclusive playground Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Harmony Park in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Downtown Pride Festival
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner greets attendees Saturday, July 28, 2018, during the inaugural Downtown Pride Festival in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Memorial Day parade
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner goofed with parade watchers during the Bloomington Memorial Day parade Monday, May 27, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Route 66
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner unveils the Route 66 Experience Hub at the northeast corner of Main and Jefferson streets on March 4, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rough road
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner takes a stumble in the celebrity adult tricycle race Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the Bloomington Criterium in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Town Hall
Mayor Tari Renner answers questions during a town hall he hosted Dec. 5, 2017, at the YWCA McLean County to get public input on a variety of topics.
MARIA NAGLE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Holiday parade
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner hands out candy during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner
Bloomington Mayor belts out a song at the Celebrate America show at Miller Park.l
Daniel Biss
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, right, embraces State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston during a downtown news conference July 26, 2017. Renner endorsed Biss, a fellow Democrat, before about 25 Biss supporters.
DEREK BEIGH, THE PANTAGRAPH
B-N officials sworn in
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, center, is pictured in May with aldermen being sworn into office, from left, Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy; incumbent Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe of Ward 3; incumbent Alderman Joni Painter of Ward 5; incumbent Mayor Tari Renner; incumbent Alderman Scott Black of Ward 7; and newly elected Ward 9 Alderman Kim Bray. They all were elected April 4.
MARIA NAGLE, THE PANTAGRAPH
McLean County Democratic Party
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, and Alderman Kevin Lower recite the Pledge of Allegiance during an appearance Jan. 11, 2017, before the McLean County Democratic Party at the Laborers International Union of North America, 2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Election victory
Carol Baker of Bloomington hugs Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner after he won re-election April 5, 2017, during a watch party at Reality on Monroe, 111 E. Monroe St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Editorial board meeting
Bloomington mayoral candidates Kevin Lower, left, and incumbent Tari Renner, react to each other's positions during their meeting with The Pantagraph's editorial board March 28, 2017.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Travel reports
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner explains his travel reports that include trips to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers and other mayors. The mayor said he favors travel by council members as a way to exchange ideas with other officials and promote Bloomington and McLean County as a worthy of federal and state grant funding.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Seeking reelection
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, right, talks with campaign Chairman Justin Boyd before announcing his decision to run for another term as mayor at the McLean County Museum of History.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Seeking reelection
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, talks with Mike Harrison of Bloomington before Renner announced his decision to run for another term as mayor Aug. 24, 2016, at the McLean County Museum of History.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Bloomington Liquor Commission
In this file photo, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and assistant city attorney George Boyle listen to testimony during a February 2016 Bloomington Liquor Commission meeting.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Oath of Office 2013
Former Bloomington Mayor Walt Bittner gets thundering applause before Tari Renner takes the oath of office during a ceremony, Wednesday, May 1, 2013 at the Bloomington City Hall. Renner and odd numbered ward councilmen were installed. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
FireOps training
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner dressed up in firefighters protective equipment as he participated in FireOps 101 in October 2015. The event trained elected officials on the hazards associated with firefighting.
DAVID PROEBER
Censure
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner apologized to the city of Bloomington during a meeting of the Bloomington City Council on Feb. 20, 2015, for his comments surrounding blogger Diane Benjamin.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Public rebuke
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner listens to public comments as Mayor Pro Tem Karen Schmidt, right, conducts a meeting of the Bloomington City Council on Feb. 20. The council approved a resolution to rebuke the mayor for a tirade he posted on a conservative blog, in which he called the author a
"total piece of garbage," a "sick, dirty, slimy ignorant fool," and "the craziest human being I've ever known."
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Bloomington and Normal mayors
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, and Normal Mayor Chris Koos share the spotlight April 22, 2014, during the Golden K Kiwanis Meeting at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. The pair fielded questions from 50 members. One of the more humorous asked, "Who plows Division Street?"
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
City Hall artwork
In this 2014 photo, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner looks at a painting by Thursday Gervais, one of the artworks recently hung in his City Hall office.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
2014
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner stands on Main Street in Bloomington in March 2014.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Panta
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert
