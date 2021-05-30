Watch now: Rep. Brady presents flags flown over Capitol to veterans' families

NORMAL — Susan Jones’ father, Robert Bruce, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 22, almost 76 years to the day that he shipped out as an 18-year-old sailor during World War II.
“We haven’t even buried his ashes yet,” said Jones, who lives in Normal.
But she and her sister, Sara Downs of Bloomington, have a keepsake to honor their father and his service: a U.S. flag flown over the Illinois Capitol.
The flag was presented to them earlier this month by state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington.
It’s something he has been doing for about five years at his own expense.
“I was just looking for a way we could honor veterans and their families,” Brady explained.
He and his staff check obituaries of veterans to see if they are from his district. If so, a letter is sent to the family advising them of the opportunity to have a flag flown over the Capitol in honor of the deceased veteran. He includes a laminated copy of the obituary.
Families also may come to his office at 104 W. North St. in uptown Normal or call 309-662-1100 to obtain the necessary form.
“We partner with the secretary of state on this,” said Brady.
Brady provides the flag, and staff from the secretary of state’s office fly the flag over the Capitol. Then they lower it and bring it to Brady’s office in Springfield. Brady then puts the flag in a special box along with a certificate of authenticity verifying that it was flown over the Capitol.
Allison Henrichsmeyer of Bloomington, a senior at Normal Community High School who is working as an intern for Brady this semester, has been overseeing the logistics and created a more efficient system for tracking the process, said Brady.
Henrichsmeyer said she is proud to be working on the project.
“I have many family members who are veterans,” she said.
Brady said the service is provided to about 80 families a year and “We’re on track to do that this year. But it seems like it’s a little busier this year.”
Families used to be able to request a specific day for the flag to be flown, but with the pandemic causing the Capitol to close from time to time, that hasn’t been possible. Brady hopes to return to having requested dates available.
“I try to deliver as many of them (the flags) in person as possible,” said Brady.
The Pantagraph accompanied him as he delivered two of the flags and took time to visit with the families.
“Thank you for your dad’s service to our country. … People still remember and care,” Brady said before giving the flag to Jones and Downs. Another sister and a brother live out of town.
Jones said “it is an honor” to receive a flag flown over the state Capitol.
Before moving to Bloomington, her father had been active in the Kenney Hallsville American Legion Post 1133, where he served on in their honor guard.
“My dad lived by the Golden Rule. I don’t think he ever said a bad word about anybody,” she said.
Brady also delivered a flag that day to Sharon Daniels of Normal, whose husband, Tony, was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marines from 1960 to 1970. He joined the Normal Police Department in 1977, serving for 20 years and retiring as a lieutenant.
Sharon and Tony Daniels were married for 31 years.
“He loved his country,” she said. ”This is sure an honor for Tony.”
Brady sees the gesture as an additional remembrance and a way to honor the veterans and their families.
“It’s a keepsake for the family and a reminder to them that we appreciate the service that their family member gave to the country,” he said.
