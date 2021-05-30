Watch now: Rep. Brady presents flags flown over Capitol to veterans' families

Families used to be able to request a specific day for the flag to be flown, but with the pandemic causing the Capitol to close from time to time, that hasn’t been possible. Brady hopes to return to having requested dates available.

“I try to deliver as many of them (the flags) in person as possible,” said Brady.

The Pantagraph accompanied him as he delivered two of the flags and took time to visit with the families.

“Thank you for your dad’s service to our country. … People still remember and care,” Brady said before giving the flag to Jones and Downs. Another sister and a brother live out of town.

Jones said “it is an honor” to receive a flag flown over the state Capitol.

Before moving to Bloomington, her father had been active in the Kenney Hallsville American Legion Post 1133, where he served on in their honor guard.

“My dad lived by the Golden Rule. I don’t think he ever said a bad word about anybody,” she said.

Brady also delivered a flag that day to Sharon Daniels of Normal, whose husband, Tony, was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marines from 1960 to 1970. He joined the Normal Police Department in 1977, serving for 20 years and retiring as a lieutenant.