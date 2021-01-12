Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis describes being in the Capitol as the mob stormed inside

Davis, who in November won reelection and was an honorary chairman of Trump's Illinois campaign, said he is in disbelief people would react to politics with such violence.

“It’s tragic that we’ve got a country that people feel like they can commit acts of violence because they are inspired by politics," he said during an interview in Decatur on Tuesday.

The House is expected to approve a resolution calling on Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to declare the president unable to serve. After that, the House would move swiftly to impeachment on Wednesday.

Among the 18 members of the state's U.S. House delegation, all 13 Democrats in the state's U.S. House delegation have said they will vote to impeach, as did Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro has not indicated his support and U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood of Peoria and Mary Miller of Oakland are against it.

Miller in a statement said: "What this country desperately needs now is unity and healing. Impeaching the president with just 8 days left in his term will only divide us further."