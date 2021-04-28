Watch now: Request to rezone fire-gutted Bloomington apartments withdrawn

She did provide the commission a reason for the withdrawal, and did not immediately return a request for comment.

There was no discussion by the commission or city staff, who were poised to recommend that the commission approve the petition.

Dominium's request to rezone the property comes after one its 20-unit structures, 265 Reeveston Drive, caught fire on March 14. It was home to 37 people and one cat. All escaped unharmed.

A Pantagraph investigation into the fire's cause revealed this month observations made by a city building inspector about the building's construction, including notes on the use of attic draftstopping — a method of subdividing a concealed space's total area to combat the migration of fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A cause of the fire has not yet been identified, but documents obtained amid The Pantagraph's investigation suggest the flames started toward the core of the building and moved up toward the top floor, engulfing the attic and roof.