Watch now: Retired judges will lead new McLean County Board maps process

McIntyre said McLean County is “leading the way” in the state, as it will be the first time the county draws new district maps without board members and instead from an independent, bipartisan panel. He also pledged a transparent process.

“No secret room. No closed doors. No unrecorded conversations on the taxpayers’ dime,” McIntyre said in a statement. “This process takes the power away from elected board members to draw map boundaries.”

McIntyre announced the creation of the so-called “Red, White and Blue Ribbon” committee at the board’s May 13 meeting, two days after the board agreed to keep its current format of 10 districts with two members representing each.

The original intent was to have one eight-member panel draw three maps, but Johnston said that seemed like a “daunting” task, and plans were changed last week.

Soeldner said they had nearly 90 names to choose from between recommendations from him, Johnston and McIntyre.

“As we started going through the names we found out that…to get a diverse committee as far as gender, ethnicity and party affiliation or whatever, we needed more than eight members,” Soeldner said.