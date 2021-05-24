 Skip to main content
Watch now: Retired judges will lead new McLean County Board maps process
top story
MCLEAN COUNTY BOARD

Watch now: Retired judges will lead new McLean County Board maps process

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre announced the 24 members of the independent, bipartisan committee that will draw three new county board district maps for the board to adopt.

BLOOMINGTON — Three retired chief judges of the 11th judicial circuit will head three bipartisan panels that will each draw a redistricted map for the McLean County Board to adopt.

Former Chief Judges Beth Robb, Kevin Fitzgerald and John Freese will each lead a panel of eight members to propose new district maps, as the county board must draw new maps every 10 years based on census numbers.

'Red, White and Blue Ribbon' advisory panel

The 24 members of the 'Red, White and Blue Ribbon' bipartisan advisory panel will be split into three groups of eight, and each will draw a new county board district map to be adopted by the full McLean County Board on July 15.

Members
Elizabeth Robb
Julie Smith
Greg Shaw
Phani Aytam
Ruth Novosad
Gary Tipsord
Jay Rich
Adelita Cruz
Kevin Fitzgerald
Janessa Williams
Dr. John Wieland
Neil Finlen
Diana Cristy
Scott Laughlin
Guadalupe Alcala
Aisha Shekara
John Freese
Fred Walk
Mike O'Grady
Marie Denzer-Farley
Phyllis Versteegh
Tony Penn
Karla Bailey-Smith
Brian Dirks

The 24 panel members consist of small business owners, farmers, teachers, and administrators from State Farm, Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.

The three new maps will be available for public view by July 8, and the 24-member advisory committee will conduct a public input meeting afterward.

The full county board will vote to adopt a new map at its July 15 meeting.

The appointments by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre came with input from Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner, R-District 2, and county board member Elizabeth Johnston, D-District 5.

McIntyre said McLean County is “leading the way” in the state, as it will be the first time the county draws new district maps without board members and instead from an independent, bipartisan panel. He also pledged a transparent process.

“No secret room. No closed doors. No unrecorded conversations on the taxpayers’ dime,” McIntyre said in a statement. “This process takes the power away from elected board members to draw map boundaries.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

McIntyre announced the creation of the so-called “Red, White and Blue Ribbon” committee at the board’s May 13 meeting, two days after the board agreed to keep its current format of 10 districts with two members representing each.

The original intent was to have one eight-member panel draw three maps, but Johnston said that seemed like a “daunting” task, and plans were changed last week.

Soeldner said they had nearly 90 names to choose from between recommendations from him, Johnston and McIntyre.

“As we started going through the names we found out that…to get a diverse committee as far as gender, ethnicity and party affiliation or whatever, we needed more than eight members,” Soeldner said.

Johnston said they wanted to “capture a wider sense of what McLean County looks like.”

While Soeldner and Johnston agreed that the committee is diverse, they also agreed about having a hard time reaching younger people.

“Age was a little more difficult,” Johnston said. “We did find that there were more people who were available who were retired to be able to commit to something like this, but we’ve done our best to try to make sure that we’ve got people from every walk of life.”

The committee’s first task is to decide which census data it should use to draw the maps with, McIntyre said in a statement, but Johnston said as of now the group is limited to one option — the 2010 census.

She said 2019 American communities surveys do not provide as precise data down to each block as they would need to re-draw maps, therefore, the group will use the same data that current maps are based on.

+2 
beth robb

Robb 
+2 
Kevin Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald
+2 
Judge John Freese

Freese
