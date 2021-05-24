Watch now: Retired judges will lead new McLean County Board maps process

BLOOMINGTON — Three retired chief judges of the 11th judicial circuit will head three bipartisan panels that will each draw a redistricted map for the McLean County Board to adopt.
Former Chief Judges Beth Robb, Kevin Fitzgerald and John Freese will each lead a panel of eight members to propose new district maps, as the county board must draw new maps every 10 years based on census numbers.
'Red, White and Blue Ribbon' advisory panel
|Members
|Elizabeth Robb
|Julie Smith
|Greg Shaw
|Phani Aytam
|Ruth Novosad
|Gary Tipsord
|Jay Rich
|Adelita Cruz
|Kevin Fitzgerald
|Janessa Williams
|Dr. John Wieland
|Neil Finlen
|Diana Cristy
|Scott Laughlin
|Guadalupe Alcala
|Aisha Shekara
|John Freese
|Fred Walk
|Mike O'Grady
|Marie Denzer-Farley
|Phyllis Versteegh
|Tony Penn
|Karla Bailey-Smith
|Brian Dirks
The 24 panel members consist of small business owners, farmers, teachers, and administrators from State Farm, Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University.
The three new maps will be available for public view by July 8, and the 24-member advisory committee will conduct a public input meeting afterward.
The full county board will vote to adopt a new map at its July 15 meeting.
The appointments by McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre came with input from Board Vice Chairman Jim Soeldner, R-District 2, and county board member Elizabeth Johnston, D-District 5.
McIntyre said McLean County is “leading the way” in the state, as it will be the first time the county draws new district maps without board members and instead from an independent, bipartisan panel. He also pledged a transparent process.
“No secret room. No closed doors. No unrecorded conversations on the taxpayers’ dime,” McIntyre said in a statement. “This process takes the power away from elected board members to draw map boundaries.”
McIntyre announced the creation of the so-called “Red, White and Blue Ribbon” committee at the board’s May 13 meeting, two days after the board agreed to keep its current format of 10 districts with two members representing each.
The original intent was to have one eight-member panel draw three maps, but Johnston said that seemed like a “daunting” task, and plans were changed last week.
Soeldner said they had nearly 90 names to choose from between recommendations from him, Johnston and McIntyre.
“As we started going through the names we found out that…to get a diverse committee as far as gender, ethnicity and party affiliation or whatever, we needed more than eight members,” Soeldner said.
Johnston said they wanted to “capture a wider sense of what McLean County looks like.”
While Soeldner and Johnston agreed that the committee is diverse, they also agreed about having a hard time reaching younger people.
“Age was a little more difficult,” Johnston said. “We did find that there were more people who were available who were retired to be able to commit to something like this, but we’ve done our best to try to make sure that we’ve got people from every walk of life.”
The committee’s first task is to decide which census data it should use to draw the maps with, McIntyre said in a statement, but Johnston said as of now the group is limited to one option — the 2010 census.
She said 2019 American communities surveys do not provide as precise data down to each block as they would need to re-draw maps, therefore, the group will use the same data that current maps are based on.