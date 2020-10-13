Watch now: Rodney Davis, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan square off

He said the “movement to defund the police has got to be the most ridiculous idea” he has ever heard. Instead, Davis said, more investment should be put into law enforcement and more school resource officers should be utilized.

“What we need to do is address the issues that many in the African-American community have against our police officers and ... they need to chat and get to know those who are in charge of our police forces in our communities and also get to know the local politicians and administrators who have jurisdiction over law enforcement,” Davis said.

Londrigan said she attended peaceful protests against racism across Central Illinois.

“If we are not talking about the systemic injustices in our criminal justice system, in our health care, in our businesses then we are missing the point,” she said. “We do have to address what is happening with law enforcement.”

She reiterated a point she made during the debate last week by saying implicit bias training needs to be put in place and chokeholds should be banned.