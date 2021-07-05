Watch now: Sanitary sewer expansion could boost growth in Normal

NORMAL — In anticipation of future development, Normal will consider a $60,000 contract to design an estimated $1.1 million expansion of its sanitary sewer system along West College Avenue.

If approved, the approximately 2,800-foot sewer extension would serve around 630 acres of undeveloped land west of Rivian Automotive.

"For the town of Normal to be able to serve that expansion and future growth, that sanitary expansion is necessary," said Cathy Oloffson, communications director. "I think without this expansion, the town wouldn't be poised to serve other businesses and companies that are interested in locating in Central Illinois."

The Normal Town Council will take a vote Tuesday on whether or not to enter the $60,000 contract with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for engineering and designing the sewer expansion.

Undergoing the design process will help create a more accurate cost of the project, according to Town Engineer Ryan Otto. Once the design process is complete and the town has an understanding of the cost structure, the Town Council will consider approving the project for construction.

Normal is already moving forward with a $9.35 million rehabilitation of a pot-holed section of West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway.

Town staff have pointed to Rivian's rapid expansion as a sign to further develop the area and attract new businesses to the community.

Rivian recently purchased 380 acres west of its facility for $6.84 million. The electric vehicle company expects to employ 2,500 people at its plant in Normal by the end of the year and close to 4,000 sometime in 2022.

"Because of Rivian's notoriety, the publicity and promotion and attention they are receiving, our whole entire region is getting a lot of attention from a lot of companies that are interested in locating here," Oloffson said, adding that the town has received inquiries from businesses interested in the area.

"That is really good news for everybody, but for that to happen, the town has to have the appropriate infrastructure in place," she said.

In addition to jumpstarting the engineering process of the project, the Town Council will hear three other resolutions related to ongoing maintenance and upkeep of the town's water system.

The projects, which include an ammonia removal study, a new purchase and installation of a tank mixing system, and a well rehabilitation, amount to around $430,000 in investments.

“One thing about infrastructure like water systems that I think people forget is that the work is never done," said Oloffson. "There’s always a list of upcoming improvements, enhancements, and next week’s agenda illustrates the town’s dedication to making sure we’re providing a safe and reliable water source.”

The Normal Town Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Full meeting coverage can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

