Watch now: See Bloomington's Hamilton Road water tank get repainted in 30 seconds
The city of Bloomington on Monday posted a time-lapse video of crews earlier this year repainting the water tower in the 1900 block of East Hamilton Road.

The structure, constructed in 1996, holds up to 2 million gallons of water. 

Watch the video here:

