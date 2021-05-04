Watch now: Single-member county districts not possible this decade, attorney says

McLean County supervisors in 1971 chose the multi-member district system.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The county board in any year since, including 2021, does not have the authority to change the method of election absent a referendum,” Spanos said.

Board member Elizabeth Johnston proposed a 20-district method, which has large support from urban residents. Patrick Cortesi, chairman of the McLean County Democrats, said Monday night that more districts and more members equal more representation.

Some rural residents, meanwhile, have backed plans for fewer districts, such as five, with two-member representation.

4 things you should know about redistricting in Illinois — and why you should care Redistricting is a process that can seem perplexing and irrelevant to voters. But how Illinois lawmakers redraw the state's legislative maps over the next few months could have an enormous impact on the power of your vote.

Anna Ziegler, assistant manager for the McLean County Farm Bureau, spoke in support of fewer districts. She said the farm bureau supports the board maintaining 20 members, but recommends it changes from 10 districts to four to seven districts.

“We believe this empowers each voter, both urban and rural, to vote for a larger percentage of the board,” Ziegler said. “Instead of every voter voting for just two county board members, it could be three, four or five. We think this increases each district’s representation on the county’s seven main committees and we think that’s critically important because most of the work of the county board happens at the committee level.”