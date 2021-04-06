Watch now: Steady voter turnout Tuesday for 2021 McLean County election

BLOOMINGTON – Albeit at a slow pace, some election officials across Bloomington-Normal said morning voter turnout for Tuesday’s consolidated election has been slightly higher than expected.
Bloomington Board of Election Commissioners reported 1,942 votes cast as of 10 a.m. in the city, with a total of 4,578 votes when including vote-by-mail and early-voting ballots. McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said turnout is about on pace with 2017’s consolidated election for the county, which does not include Bloomington's election.
“It’s slow to start out with this morning,” Michael said. “There’s nothing Earth shaking as far as voter turnout. In some areas, as you can imagine in Normal, it’s steady.”
She said First Assembly of God, 800 E Vernon Ave, Normal, which includes four precincts, had a little more than 100 votes cast as of 10 a.m., compared to a total 1,000 voters in 2017.
“At Ironwood Clubhouse (1901 N Towanda Ave, Normal) they’re at 100 also and in 2017, they had 340 for a 22% turnout, so you can see that’s already clicking along,” Michael said.
“The rest of the county is very quiet,” Michael said. “There’s little pockets that are up to 100 already because they might have a contested road commissioner race or the school board races.”
“Slow, but constant,” is how election official Eric Swanson described the scene at Bloomington’s 6th and 9th precinct’s polling station at Wesley United Methodist Church, 502 E Front St, Bloomington, a few blocks east of downtown.
The location had 18 people vote as of about 8 a.m.
Bloomington’s 9th precinct should also have an increase in voters this year, Swanson explained.
“For this polling place specifically, we’re excited that the former Bloomington Junior High School, which is now senior living apartments, is opened up, and so all those people will be registering and voting for the first time in this precinct,” Swanson said.
There has been a steady trickle of people amid minor waves of voters at Bloomington’s 33rd and 44th precinct’s polling place at Evangelical Free Church, 2910 E Lincoln St, Bloomington.
Election official Mary Beth Nagle said 66 voters had cast ballots as of about 8:15 a.m.
“For a local election, it’s actually a couple more than what I expected – compared to like the November election, I mean we were inundated with November, but we’re keeping busy,” Nagle said.
Meanwhile, Normal’s 29th and 10th precincts at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1510 N Main St, has seen about 10 people arrive per hour.
“It’s been a little quiet, but it’s been doing really well,” said election official Kristen Bulton. “No problems or anything. We had a nice little rush earlier this morning and now it’s kind of settled in. we’ll see what happens over the lunch hour and after work.”
Bulton, who has been an election volunteer for five years now, said voter traffic tends to pick up over lunch breaks and in the evening. Swanson agreed about that trend.
“In my experience there’s usually a small knot in the morning, there’s a large knot at lunchtime, and there’s a small knot after work,” Swanson said.
The 2017 consolidated election fielded 10,812 votes in Bloomington and 11,711 votes in the rest of McLean County.