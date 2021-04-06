Watch now: Steady voter turnout Tuesday for 2021 McLean County election

Meanwhile, Normal’s 29th and 10th precincts at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1510 N Main St, has seen about 10 people arrive per hour.

“It’s been a little quiet, but it’s been doing really well,” said election official Kristen Bulton. “No problems or anything. We had a nice little rush earlier this morning and now it’s kind of settled in. we’ll see what happens over the lunch hour and after work.”

Bulton, who has been an election volunteer for five years now, said voter traffic tends to pick up over lunch breaks and in the evening. Swanson agreed about that trend.

“In my experience there’s usually a small knot in the morning, there’s a large knot at lunchtime, and there’s a small knot after work,” Swanson said.

The 2017 consolidated election fielded 10,812 votes in Bloomington and 11,711 votes in the rest of McLean County.

