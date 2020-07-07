Town staff have eyed the portion of the bank between College Avenue and north of Blair Drive for several years in Normal's storm water management plan.
“The project takes a while to design and permit, so it was a matter of getting the permits in place and getting the design done,” Otto said. “The project is primarily bank stabilization; there will be very little work in the bottom of the creek.”
The Normal Town Council approved 7-0 Monday night the contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for the Creek Bank Stabilization project.
Construction along the bank will begin as early as late July with completion this fall. It is the last of the major creek stabilization projects, and should last several years if properly maintained, officials said.
The project also seeks to remove overgrown brush in the area. The main components of the construction involve earth excavation and providing easier access to the area for future maintenance such as selective mowing, locally applied herbicides and frequent inspection.
The identified area is currently difficult to access because it is behind residential homes, and the bank's steepness makes it dangerous for mowing crews.
During construction, the town hopes to stabilize the creek bank using gabion baskets, which are rock-filled, galvanized wire baskets that will be placed along the creek line and bends, Otto said.
People will be able to see the rock baskets, which will "armor" the bank and prevent erosion and subsequent flooding. It will mostly look like rock stacked on the creek bank, similar to the section of creek along Constitution Trail on Towanda and Vernon Avenue, he said.
The town will also plant a mix of native grasses, which will help further stabilize the bank. Regular long grass does not have deep enough roots for this purpose, officials said.
"We go in with some native plantings and native grasses that will help stabilize the bank for long term," said Otto. "How that helps us is we’re able to have less maintenance, we’re able to selectively mow as opposed to mowing all the time.”
PHOTOS: Sugar Creek is home to fowl and flora
070820-blm-loc-2sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-1sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-3sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-4sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-5sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-7sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-6sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-8sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-9sugarcreek
070820-blm-loc-10sugarcreek
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
ONLINE
Take a video tour of Sugar Creek at pantagraph.com.