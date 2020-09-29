Watch now: Supporters renew call for Bloomington 'Welcoming City' ordinance

While the Bloomington council did not pass an ordinance at that time, Renner asked then-Police Chief Clay Wheeler to develop a policy regarding police interactions with federal immigration authorities.

Renner told The Pantagraph on Monday that he supports the Welcoming City measure, but would also like to see efforts toward “tangible actions” that would create the same support for immigrants. He offered the examples of promoting affordable housing and attempting to make sure that everyone in the community is eligible for the city programs meant to help with COVID-19 related issues.

“I am in favor of this symbolic gesture. I would support this now, 40 days from and 140 days from now,” said Renner. “... But we need to also consider more tangible actions that would promote change in this same vein.”

Deja Anise, an Illinois State University student in the crowd outside of city hall, said the issue is one that everyone should care about.

"I feel like what is going on with ICE is despicable and is a human rights violation," said Anise, 19. "I am disappointed in my government and I feel ashamed that they are doing this to people that are coming here for better opportunities."