Watch now: Tension across Bloomington-Normal as Trump-Biden race narrows

Goseland said if Biden does win, the fight continues on key issues.

"I think that under a Biden presidency, there is still a need to fight for universal health care. There is still a need to change the way that our country handles its foreign policy. There is still a need to abolish (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). There is still a need to rise to the level of humanity that I know the people of this country hold that our government has not upheld on our behalf," he said.

Christopher Graver​ voted for Biden and hoped for the national outcome to go that way as well. A Biden victory would "tone down the conflict," Garver told The Pantagraph during an interview in downtown Bloomington on Friday.

"If it's what the people want, that's what's good, I guess," he said.

Richards, the Democratic Party official, said that regardless of the outcome, "our country is truly divided," more so than people thought. But she said the large voter turnout was evidence that the American people have faith in the electoral process.

"If not, we would not see voters come out in droves as they have for this election," she said. "They understand the importance of this process."