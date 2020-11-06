Watch now: Tension across Bloomington-Normal as Trump-Biden race narrows

BLOOMINGTON — Who will it be?
Far from the ongoing vote tallying in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, Bloomington-Normal supporters of GOP President Donald Trump and former Democrat Joe Biden spent Friday awaiting word about the outcome of a presidential campaign that has extended past Election Day.
"I want to see democracy win out, and I want the vote-counting process to happen in the timeframe that it needs to happen," Sherri Strandburg told The Pantagraph during an interview Friday in downtown Bloomington. She called the process "so divisive and contentious and stressful."
"I want to see people be kind to one another again," she said. "Civility costs nothing."
The former vice president throughout the week has been widening leads in key states, with the Trump campaign announcing various legal challenges and saying there was fraud. As of Friday afternoon, Biden was on the verge of having enough wins to declare victory, although GOP officials have repeatedly said the counts need to play out fully.
“I think the book has not yet closed on the national level; there is still so much taking place right now as far as voter transparency and ballot counting," McLean County Republican Chairwoman Connie Beard said Friday morning. "It’s important that we let the process go through.”
Beard said the American people deserve a "clear and transparent view of what's happening."
“I am confident that if we can have been given the proof and the evidence that this election process was one of integrity and honesty, then there would be no question that the voters will accept the will of the people," Beard said. "In my mind, that’s exactly where I am, I will accept the will of the people. But I am also not naïve to believe that there are not instances of election fraud taking place in the country.”
County Democrat Chairwoman Nikita Richards said claims of voter fraud are unsubstantiated and an attempt to enhance fear in the American people.
“I find it interesting that a president — who has done everything in his power to fight vote by mail and to deter voters to cast vote by mail — claim there was voter fraud because he was not receiving the absentee ballot numbers that he would like," Richards said. "That’s very ironic.”
Locally, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael on Friday said the election was "one of the smoothest ever in my nearly 12 years as clerk," adding that there were only minor equipment issues in the morning that happen with each election cycle that were quickly resolved.
Become a Pantagraph member and get important local journalism all year long.
Regarding vote-by-mail ballots, Michael said, “We’re getting a few each day.” She said they would be counted provided they have been postmarked by Tuesday and received by Nov. 17.
Bloomington Election Commission Executive Director Tim Mitchell echoed Michael's comments, adding that the commission is still waiting on 1,703 vote by mail ballots and that there are 13 provisional ballots outstanding.
The Illinois State Board of Elections will certify the results from local election officials on Dec. 4.
Regarding allegations of voter fraud, local officials said they are confident in the process. Both Mitchell and Michael said there have been no verified accusations of voter fraud in the county.
“Voter fraud hasn’t happened in my nearly 12 years as McLean County clerk,” she said. “There is no documented voter fraud in McLean County and we all should be very proud of that.”
Poll data shows Biden carried McLean County by 3,354 votes, according to unofficial election results, but Beard also pointed to key GOP victories, including several county seats.
“I’m very proud of our McLean County Republicans," Beard said. "We have once again stood up against an effort to change the framework and the operation of our government in our county. We held on and are still in Republican control of the county.”
The contest will likely be remembered as one of the most divisive in modern history, and there are continuing concerns about civil unrest regarding the outcome.
Bloomington-Normal civil rights and faith groups continue to take a wait-and-see approach as the results from the presidential election continue to be counted.
No planned events are scheduled, say leaders of Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, Illinois People’s Action, or the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America.
“I wouldn’t rule it out,” said Louis Goseland, a group spokesman. “I think we are trying to stay in the virtual space just out of concern for the rise of COVID cases.”
The three organizations released a joint statement on Tuesday asking for calm and community support during the election process. Police report no incidents in Central Illinois as a result of the election process.
“At this time, there have been instances of varying degrees of protests around the country, but in our community, we have not seen anything as of yet,” Goseland said.
Goseland said if Biden does win, the fight continues on key issues.
"I think that under a Biden presidency, there is still a need to fight for universal health care. There is still a need to change the way that our country handles its foreign policy. There is still a need to abolish (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). There is still a need to rise to the level of humanity that I know the people of this country hold that our government has not upheld on our behalf," he said.
Christopher Graver voted for Biden and hoped for the national outcome to go that way as well. A Biden victory would "tone down the conflict," Garver told The Pantagraph during an interview in downtown Bloomington on Friday.
"If it's what the people want, that's what's good, I guess," he said.
Richards, the Democratic Party official, said that regardless of the outcome, "our country is truly divided," more so than people thought. But she said the large voter turnout was evidence that the American people have faith in the electoral process.
"If not, we would not see voters come out in droves as they have for this election," she said. "They understand the importance of this process."
Video collection: Macon County residents react to Election Day, turnout
Video collection: Macon County residents react to Election Day, turnout
Reporter Valerie Wells talks with voter Jennifer Power about her emotions, the day after the 2020 election.
"I think there are a number of avenues still available for (Trump) to win, but I think that door is closing," voter Tim Spinner tells reporter…
"Whoever wins, we should settle down and trust our constitution, that there's a balance of power," said voter Tom Beck.
Central Illinois gun stores on Tuesday reported high demand for ammunition while firearm sales are through the roof.
Reporter Donnette Beckett talks with Central Illinois voters on Election Day.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner talks about voter turnout the historic 2020 presidential election.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.