Watch now: The latest on the ballot counting in McLean County on Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — Local election officials who worked all night on Election Day said the process after the polls closed was smoothly.
Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the unofficial Bloomington election results were posted by 12:20 a.m., but they will still have to process mail-in ballots in the coming weeks.
“There are currently 1,727 vote by mail ballots that have not been returned to the office,” said Mitchell. The ballots postmarked Tuesday have until Nov. 17 to arrive.
Two Bloomington election judges spent the day cancelling mail-in ballots for voters who received ballots in the mail, but showed up to polling places to cast their ballots in person.
"Overall turnout was a little over 70%," Mitchell said. “... We cancelled a total of 2,690 vote by mail ballots for voters who wanted and were able to vote in person.
Unofficial results in McLean County were posted around 11 p.m., according to McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The county say high turnout in rural areas such as Heyworth and LeRoy where voter turnout was at 70% several hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.
“I think honestly, for as busy as we anticipated this election to be, and it was; the fact that we anticipated that and started getting prepared months ago helped it go as smoothly as it did,” said Michael.
The county on Wednesday received 50 mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 2. Michael said it is possible, but not likely, that they could receive 3,000-4,000 in the coming weeks.
Watch: How mail-in ballots are processed at the Government Center
