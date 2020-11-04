Watch now: The latest on the ballot counting in McLean County on Wednesday

"Overall turnout was a little over 70%," Mitchell said. “... We cancelled a total of 2,690 vote by mail ballots for voters who wanted and were able to vote in person.

Unofficial results in McLean County were posted around 11 p.m., according to McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The county say high turnout in rural areas such as Heyworth and LeRoy where voter turnout was at 70% several hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.

“I think honestly, for as busy as we anticipated this election to be, and it was; the fact that we anticipated that and started getting prepared months ago helped it go as smoothly as it did,” said Michael.