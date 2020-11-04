 Skip to main content
Watch now: The latest on the ballot counting in McLean County on Wednesday
breaking top story

Watch now: The latest on the ballot counting in McLean County on Wednesday

110420-blm-loc-8voteprocess

Election judges have filled several tabulation machines with mail-in ballots in the basement of the Government Center in Bloomington, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The ballots have arrived at the center for the past week and would be tabulated at 7 p.m. after the polls close.

BLOOMINGTON — Local election officials who worked all night on Election Day said the process after the polls closed was smoothly

Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, said the unofficial Bloomington election results were posted by 12:20 a.m., but they will still have to process mail-in ballots in the coming weeks. 

“There are currently 1,727 vote by mail ballots that have not been returned to the office,” said Mitchell. The ballots postmarked Tuesday have until Nov. 17 to arrive. 

Two Bloomington election judges spent the day cancelling mail-in ballots for voters who received ballots in the mail, but showed up to polling places to cast their ballots in person. 

"Overall turnout was a little over 70%," Mitchell said. “... We cancelled a total of 2,690 vote by mail ballots for voters who wanted and were able to vote in person.

Unofficial results in McLean County were posted around 11 p.m., according to McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The county say high turnout in rural areas such as Heyworth and LeRoy where voter turnout was at 70% several hours before the polls closed at 7 p.m.

“I think honestly, for as busy as we anticipated this election to be, and it was; the fact that we anticipated that and started getting prepared months ago helped it go as smoothly as it did,” said Michael. 

The county on Wednesday received 50 mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 2. Michael said it is possible, but not likely, that they could receive 3,000-4,000 in the coming weeks.

Read the letter: Renner writes to Pritzker over 'concerns' about COVID rules

Group pushing for Illinois graduated tax concedes defeat

Watch: How mail-in ballots are processed at the Government Center

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Tags

