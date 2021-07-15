Watch now: These Bloomington-Normal families hope to put child tax credit to good use

NORMAL — Eight-year-old Lyric Henderson is excited to start third grade with new school clothes. Her mom hopes the deposit dropping in her account this month helps with household and family needs as well.

“I think it’ll help a lot of people, especially with this pandemic because a lot of people have been off of work,” said LaToya Henderson of Normal.

Starting Thursday, American parents are getting a little cushion in their wallets through a temporary expansion of the federal child tax credit program. Parents will receive direct monthly payments of $250 or $300 per child aimed at helping families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The expansion, part of President Joe Biden's comprehensive COVID-19 relief package known as the American Rescue Plan, increased the federal child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children older than 6, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children younger than 6, and raised the age limit from 16 to 17.

The tax credit has become a contested political issue in Washington, with Democrats wanting it to be permanent and a way to address income equality. Republicans have raised concerns that parents will be discouraged from working and that it's an expansion of welfare.

"This would be the largest ever one-year decrease in child poverty in the history of the United States of America," Biden said during a speech in Washington on Thursday. “Millions of children and their families, starting today, their lives are about to change for the better. And our country would be better off for it as well.”

For the first time those tax credits, which are normally claimed on next year's tax return, will be automatically dispersed to millions of families through the end of 2021.

Low-income families who did not make enough to be required to file their income tax are also eligible to receive relief. Visit whitehouse.gov/child-tax-credit/sign-up or contact the IRS to sign up.

As a tax preparer, Henderson said she’s seen firsthand how the pandemic hit people’s wallets and how welcome this credit rollout is.

The federal relief efforts are “necessary because there are a lot of families that’s affected by this pandemic,” she said. Having worked with people filing their taxes, many found in 2020 they were “not making all the money that they were used to making, so a lot of people didn’t get the amount of income taxes that they thought they were going to get.”

For many, the direct monthly payments will help manage stressors that were amplified during the pandemic, including job loss, child care and back-to-school supplies.

"It really would help people get back on their feet and get back to stable," said Myiesha Bones, 26, of Normal, a single mother of two boys. "I think they (the government) are doing the best that they can to get parents to where they can."

Bones, who worked in a local senior living facility, had to cut back on her hours when schools closed last spring. Unable to find affordable child care with openings, she has been working freelance until her children start school in the fall.

With the school year approaching and the holiday season not too far away, Bones said the credit payout will definitely help her provide for her sons, 5-year-old Kemauni and 7-year-old Kesyon.

Henderson said the three stimulus checks that were sent out in April 2020, December 2020 and March 2021 “helped a lot of people to be able to maintain their bills, but I’ve also seen people lose their houses and all that type of stuff during this pandemic.”

But as Bones said, "At the end of the day, it's something we pay back.”

“It’s not free money,” Henderson said. “It’s actually an advance on their credit for their taxes next year. So if they get this money now, then they’re not going to get in their taxes next year. A lot of people are going to end up owing the IRS next year.”

Henderson said in her conversations with taxpayers, she has advised them to only take the early credit if they need it.

“If you need it now to get your kids back to school, then take it, but if you don’t need it next month, then don’t take that payment,” she said.

Biden’s American Families Plan calls for extending this tax relief beyond 2021. Senate Democrats this week announced a $3.5 trillion budget resolution bill, which includes the American Families Plan and would extend the child tax credit increases for another five years.

However, it is not clear when the budget resolution bill will have its first vote in the Senate.

Henderson said she would be supportive of extending the child tax credit increases.

“If they structure it correctly, then it definitely would be a good program,” she said. “It just depends on the mindset of the person. If the person has a mindset like me where they know what they’re going to do with their money, then that’s good. But some people are just going to get this money and they’re going to blow it.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

