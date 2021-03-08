Watch now: These Bloomington streets will be resurfaced this year

The software also "is not looking at wards," but instead looks "across the entire city, all our streets, all our infrastructure" and makes recommendations based-off traffic volume.

Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe and Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward — one is running for mayor, the other to keep her position on the council — said they appreciate that approach, but said the department should not rule-out the "human factor."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I avoid certain streets because they're not maintained and so I would hate for it to be a self-fulfilling prophecy that a particular street doesn't get any traffic because it's not well maintained and therefore it's not well maintained because it doesn't get any traffic," Ward said.

The Public Works Department previously identified stretches of 41 streets that need to be repaired in FY 2022, but only 32 will be addressed. The remaining roads targeted for resurfacing will likely be repaired in FY 2023.

Nine streets were approved for resurfacing during the current 2021 fiscal year. Kothe said most of those streets have been completed, with the resurfacing of the remaining two to start and end this spring.