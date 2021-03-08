Watch now: These Bloomington streets will be resurfaced this year

BLOOMINGTON — Sections of 32 city streets will receive repairs in the upcoming construction season.
The Bloomington City Council voted unanimously Monday to green light a resolution that establishes which city streets will fall under the annual resurfacing project. The project this year is capped at $7.2 million, and also includes sidewalk and alley resurfacing.
"This council voted to increase the emphasis on asphalt, concrete streets and sidewalk projects for the city, and we've done that," said city manager Tim Gleason.
Public Works Director Kevin Kothe told council members the department utilizes a 10-point Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating system to determine and rank the condition of each street.
The department attempts to look at every street at least once every three years and to tries to "get that eyes-on-the-ground reassessment on a regular basis and update that in the software," Kothe said.
The software also "is not looking at wards," but instead looks "across the entire city, all our streets, all our infrastructure" and makes recommendations based-off traffic volume.
Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe and Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward — one is running for mayor, the other to keep her position on the council — said they appreciate that approach, but said the department should not rule-out the "human factor."
"I avoid certain streets because they're not maintained and so I would hate for it to be a self-fulfilling prophecy that a particular street doesn't get any traffic because it's not well maintained and therefore it's not well maintained because it doesn't get any traffic," Ward said.
The Public Works Department previously identified stretches of 41 streets that need to be repaired in FY 2022, but only 32 will be addressed. The remaining roads targeted for resurfacing will likely be repaired in FY 2023.
Nine streets were approved for resurfacing during the current 2021 fiscal year. Kothe said most of those streets have been completed, with the resurfacing of the remaining two to start and end this spring.
The adopted resolution also lifts the technical bidding requirements and allows city staff to negotiate a $5 million contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Construction Midwest, for the resurfacing.
UCM won resurfacing contracts with the city in 2009, 2011 and 2020.
Council on Monday also approved:
- The $135,235.12 purchase of an annual subscription to Kronos Time Keeping Solution/Workforce Management Suite and Workforce Telestaff software.
- Waiving the technical bidding requirements and a $189,880.42 contract with Securitas Electrotonic Security, Inc. to install an access control and camera system at city water division facilities.
- Accepting a $175,000 grant through the Illinois Housing Development Authority's Strong Communities Program.
- The final plat for the Capodice Subdivision, which consists of three lots north of I-74, west of Capodice Road and north of Harvest Hill Avenue.
- Amending the Bloomington Public Library's fiscal year 2021 budget to show a $1,453,584 increase in the Library Maintenance and Operating fund for architectural services related to the library's expansion.
- Authorizing city manger Tim Gleason to approve 37 right-of-way, easements and other land acquisitions related to the Hamilton Road Improvement and the Fox Creek Bridge & Road Improvement Projects.
- One-year Illinois fixed cash farm lease extensions for city-owned Parker Bottom farm, at $18,503.60, and city-owned Farm #8425, at $4,828.11.
