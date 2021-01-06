Watch now: 'This isn't normal America': Bloomington-Normal reacts to scenes from Washington

BLOOMINGTON — Watching from her desk at Investment Planners Inc. in downtown Bloomington, Jenn DeFries spent most of the afternoon shaking her head in disbelief as images of Washington flashed across a TV screen.
"This isn't normal America," the 48-year-old Bloomington resident said. "They're storming the Capitol; I don't see what the point is. The division has got to stop."
The rush into the Capitol occurred as lawmakers began the counting of electoral votes to certify Joe Biden's victory as president, which has been disputed by President Donald Trump and his supporters, who have made accusations of voter fraud.
Nikita Richards, former chair of the McLean County Democratic Party, said the rioters were “more proof that Trump, his behaviors, his antics and his cult-like followers are a danger to the American people and our democracy as a whole.”
Richards said that it took four hours “to bring some sort of peace” to the scene compared to the National Guard being called to the summer protests in Kenosha in a much shorter time is "absolutely grotesque.”
“This is clearly domestic terrorism playing out in front of the world,” she said. “This puts us in a precarious situation and I would argue it puts our homeland security at risk.”
Richards said, “Our allies and even our foes are watching us,” and the violence in Washington, which she called risky, harmful and careless, also puts the country’s foreign policy endeavors at risk.
McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard said the violence on Capitol Hill is “totally abhorrent to me and any member of the Republican Party” and “the Republican Party does not support the violent actions taken.”
However, she believes what motivated those involved in the riots is up for question and it would be “wrong to disparage the peaceful based on the actions of violence from a small (group of people).”
"Whoever the criminals were they need to be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law ... whether they were far right extremists that crossed the line or whether they were far left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest,” Beard said.
Casting a wide net over everyone would be “truly not fair and a disservice to the nearly 100,000 people who came to Washington, D.C., to express concern for the election system,” she said.
Richards countered by saying, “There were no peaceful protestors. These individuals should not be called protesters. These are rioters.”
She called on Beard to apologize for recent comments made “in support for Trump and his dangerous rhetoric and challenging the electoral process and putting us all in danger.” Richards said the local Republican leader’s choice to continue to stand by those “delusional remarks” is absurd and “leads me to question her fitness to serve in office.”
'I don't think this was unexpected'
Earlier in the day, Beard said, “I am hopeful people will let reason and respect for the law and peace be what motivates and guides them and not let the actions of a very few people negatively impact what we’re all searching for, which is the truth, the integrity of this election and the preservation of our republic.”
Beard said she believes evidence of election fraud exists in several states and she’s hopeful for further investigation “so moving forward we can have an honest election process that we can trust. I am confident that that can happen.”
Others blamed Trump's leadership, saying they were not surprised by the violent outburst, others looked toward the future healing. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, called on Congress to begin impeaching the president.
Trevor Rickerd, a biology PhD candidate at Illinois State University, said: "As horrifying as this situation is, for people who have been paying attention, I don't think this was unexpected."
Rickerd explained that prior to the confirmation of the Electoral College vote there were instances of political leaders aligning themselves with Trump and a build-up of unrest.
“That this is going on today is not surprising, but it does not take away the fact that it is equally horrifying,” he said.
In uptown Normal, ISU student Carly Bickett, 20, of Plainfield, and Ezra Alves, 20, of Grand Rapids Michigan, were shopping when they heard about the news.
"I'm pretty shocked," said Alves, who was visiting the area. "I'm a little worried, I've got to be honest with you."
Bickett called the news overwhelming, adding that if those breaching the U.S. Capitol were Biden supporters or Black Lives Matter protesters, "there would just be more of an uproar."
"It's just troubling to see how this is being handled versus the Black Lives Matter movements," she said.
'Democracy is not a spectator sport'
For many, there is much healing to be done before the country can move past Wednesday's events.
“I believe Donald Trump has divided this country that will take decades to heal," said Leona Smedley of Normal. "I do not understand how sane Republicans cannot see that the guy wants to be an autocrat.”
The 78-year-old was visiting uptown Normal with her daughter, Makayla Smedley, after spending much of the afternoon following the events on Capitol Hill.
While Smedley said she believes it is possible for the country to heal after the afternoon violence under 'Biden, she said, "I also believe that Republicans have to come to grips with the fact that Trump's direction is not the direction of the country."
Makayla Smedley, 17, said the country will only begin to move forward when "we get a new president."
Richards said, "(Today) just really tells the story of who we are as a people and if we want to change that story instead of allowing disruptors to shape the story for all of democracy, then we all must play an active part in denouncing and taking action towards and against this behavior.
"Democracy is not a spectator sport and it works best when everyone participates."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
