Watch now: 'This isn't normal America': Bloomington-Normal reacts to scenes from Washington

Richards said, “Our allies and even our foes are watching us,” and the violence in Washington, which she called risky, harmful and careless, also puts the country’s foreign policy endeavors at risk.

McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard said the violence on Capitol Hill is “totally abhorrent to me and any member of the Republican Party” and “the Republican Party does not support the violent actions taken.”

However, she believes what motivated those involved in the riots is up for question and it would be “wrong to disparage the peaceful based on the actions of violence from a small (group of people).”

"Whoever the criminals were they need to be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law ... whether they were far right extremists that crossed the line or whether they were far left extremists that infiltrated a peaceful protest,” Beard said.

Casting a wide net over everyone would be “truly not fair and a disservice to the nearly 100,000 people who came to Washington, D.C., to express concern for the election system,” she said.

Richards countered by saying, “There were no peaceful protestors. These individuals should not be called protesters. These are rioters.”