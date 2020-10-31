BLOOMINGTON — Joe McCullough was voting for the first time and decided to cast his ballot early at Grossinger Motors Arena rather than wait until Election Day.

"It's my civic duty," said McCullough, 19, of Bloomington. "It's an opportunity to express how I feel so I might as well use it. You can't complain about politicians if you didn't vote."

McCullough cast his ballot last week because he was concerned that polling places will be swamped on Election Day.

"With COVID, I'm being pretty cautious and this was easy," the pharmacy technician and college student said. "It took only a few minutes. I was right in and out. It was a lot easier than I thought."

Thousands of Central Illinoisans have been voting early — either by mail or in person at vote centers — a trend that’s being mirrored across the nation.

As of Friday afternoon, 86.8 million people had voted in the presidential election, according to an Associated Press analysis of the early vote​. That's 63% of the total who cast ballots in the 2016 race.

COVID-19 is clearly the driving reason, as voters flock to early voting sites to avoid crowded polling places on Election Day. A new state law prompted by the pandemic sent mail-in ballot applications to more than 5 million voters.

"Thirty-eight percent of our electorate has already cast a ballot, which is impressive," said Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission, on Thursday. The department runs elections in Bloomington while McLean County Clerk's office runs elections in the rest of the county.

As of Thursday, the commission had mailed out 15,682 vote by mail ballots to people who had requested them and 9,209 had been returned. By Thursday morning, 10,985 people had early voted in person at the arena or at Eastland Mall and 1,820 surrendered their vote-by-mail ballots because they decided to early vote in person instead, he said.

There are about 50,500 registered voters in Bloomington.

"Early voting turnout is very high compared to prior years," Mitchell said. "For the March primary, we mailed out approximately 1,400 ballots and received 1,200 back, so the volume has significantly increased." For the March primary, about 2,600 people voted early in person.

Case in point: As of mid-week last week in Livingston County, 2,248 people had voted early in the county clerk's office as of mid-week, compared with 1,571 in 2016.

And 2,647 of the 3,712 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned.

"Prior to this, the most ballots we had received was 576 in November 2016," County Clerk Kristy Masching said.

Other key races

In addition to the presidential contest, there’s also a proposed constitutional amendment that would change Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate levy. That top-of-the ballot item also could present a referendum on voter trust in state government or how they view the state’s financial future.

In the Illinois legislature, all 118 seats are up for election to the Illinois House and 20 seats are on the ballot in the 59-member state Senate.

And there are elections involving the state’s 18 congressional seats.

Locally, in-person early voting picked up last week and vote-by-mail numbers began to slow down as Election Day nears.

Early voting opportunities continue on Monday. For example, for McLean County voters, early voting continues at the arena from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.All polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Central Illinois election officials reported last week that a record number of people have voted by mail or early voted in person.

In McLean County outside of Bloomington, as of Thursday, 15,838 people had requested vote-by-mail ballots, 10,269 had been returned and 9,023 people had voted early in person, said County Clerk Kathy Michael. All these numbers are "significantly higher" than in prior years, she said.

The math works out to about 31% of McLean County's 61,000 registered voters outside Bloomington casting ballots as of Thursday.

In Logan County, 2,530 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned and 841 were still out, said County Clerk Theresa Moore. She said 1,650 people had voted early in person.

In November 2016, 2,734 Logan County voters had early voted and voted by mail combined, she said.

Moore said there have been no early voting issues because voters understand that they may need to wait a little longer because of social distancing recommended because of COVID-19.

Michael credited dedicated election judges and federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money, which allowed her to hire more election judges and add more election equipment.

"Knock on wood, it's going nearly perfectly well," Michael said. "Things can change. We expected a big turnout and that helped."

One glitch for the Bloomington Election Commission was that a judicial retention question was accidentally left off the ballot. They ended up catching the error but only after voting started.

"For all the voters who cast a ballot prior to the correction in the ballot, their ballot is valid and will be counted," Mitchell said. Impacted voters have been mailed a supplemental ballot if they wish to vote on the judicial retention question, he said.

‘Asking people to be patient’

With the election days away, what will the final tally look like?

McLean County voter turnout was 70% for the November2016 election, and Michael is expecting it to be higher this year. Because voters will be asked to maintain 6-foot social distancing, lines will be long, she said.

"We're asking people to be patient," Michael said.

They also disinfectant materials and masks at polling places, she said.

"We have a specially assigned health safety election judge assigned at most locations to continually monitor wiping down areas, helping with social distancing, handing out masks if needed,” she said.

"We're as ready as we can be," Michael said.

Said Mitchell: "Keeping voters safe is a priority on Election Day. We will be encouraging voters to wear masks and social distance.”

Election results are always unofficial on election night and that may be especially the case this year with more vote by mail ballots arriving by mail and in drop boxes, Michael said.

Most election experts think the United States will see 150 million to 160 million ballots cast in 2020, which would mean that we are likely more than halfway through voting. In one state, Texas, more votes have already been cast than in all of 2016.

Back at the Grossinger Motors Arena, Jacqueline Spratley, 64, of Normal, and Shari Curry, 36, of Bloomington, were among the early voters last week.

"Because of my age and this pandemic that's going around, I thought this was better because people are more spaced out," Spratley said. "With regular voting on Election Day, there will be a lot of people."

"This gave me an opportunity to come at my leisure (after work) instead of rushing at the last minute on Election Day," said Sprately, a security guard.

"It went very smoothly and I voted!" she said.

Vote by mail: How it works DEADLINE People who have received vote by mail ballots need to drop them in the mail by Election Day or at designated drop boxes by 7 p.m. Election Day. As long as ballots are postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17, they will be counted. CHANGE YOUR MIND People who requested a vote by mail ballot and now want to vote in person need to bring their ballot with them and surrender it to an election judge. Then their mail ballot will be canceled and they will be able to vote in person. "There are procedures in place so people can't vote twice," McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said. HOW THEY’RE COUNTED As vote by mail ballots have come in, election judges have been processing each ballot, verifying signatures and securing the ballots, which won't be counted until polls close on election night.

Curry said she early voted because "I just didn't know what to expect the day of the election. I didn't want to run into any hiccups."

"I thought it was well-organized and well-set-up," she said. "I was in and out."

Spratley's advice to people?

"It is a privilege to vote," she said. "Get out and vote. Don't complain about what happens if you don't vote."

"No vote, no voice," Curry said.

The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained

