Watch now: Today is the Bloomington Ward 7 primary. Here's the current turnout.

Election judges are expecting a surge in voters in the evening, when their workdays end.

Ward, who was working as a poll-watcher at the IWU location, said casting a vote in-person while running to retain her seat on the council was "pretty exciting" and also "humbling and kind of sobering."

She added that running for office as a woman in Ward 7 is "meaningful to me" and that "people sacrificed a lot to make that happen."

Asked if she thought her incumbency carried an advantage, Ward said she was hopeful it would, but that she wasn't betting on it.

"I don't know how to gauge that, I think there are lots of factors that go into that," Ward said. "I'm not going to make predictions about whether the incumbency makes that huge a difference. I'm hopeful, I hope it makes a difference, but I think that even more so I want people to pay attention to the issues and judge each one of us on the issues and what we have to offer."