Watch now: Trail East project to begin Oct. 15

Traffic continues to pass the mural in the 100 block of E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal, Thursday, June 3, 2021. The lot could eventually become the future Trail East Building site.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
NORMAL – Three buildings in uptown circle will be demolished and replaced by a four-story multi-use building, as the Normal Town Council approved the Trail East project Monday.

An amendment to the project, which was passed on a 6-1 vote, allows a beloved mural at 104 E. Beaufort St. to remain in place. The mural will be incorporated into the new building’s interior area.

“That mural will no longer be relocated. It will be preserved in place and that’s a win for the community,” Town Manager Pam Reece said.

The buildings at 104, 106 and 108 E. Beaufort St. will be demolished and replaced by the building developed by Iowa-based Bush Development LLC.

This Farnsworth Group rendering shows what Bush Construction's future five-story Trail East building in uptown Normal could look like as viewed from the intersection of Uptown Circle and North Street in uptown Normal.

Construction is expected to begin Oct. 15 and last up to 24 months.

Other changes to the project include a reduction in estimated construction cost from $30 million to $28.6 million, and a decrease in the maximum Tax Increment Financing contribution from $8.43 million to $6 million over the life of the TIF.

The project had received heavy pushback from residents over the possibility of losing the mural.

In April 2019, 13 of 50 artists who painted the mural filed a lawsuit in an attempt to save it from being destroyed. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit after Normal town officials promised to move the mural.

Council Member Stan Nord was the lone ‘No’ vote on the project, arguing that there’s no guarantee that whichever business moves into the building will decide to keep the mural.

Reece and other council members reiterated that developers agreed to preserve the mural and keep it indoors. Normal Town Attorney Brian Day added that the wall of the mural was originally part of an indoor area of a since demolished building.

