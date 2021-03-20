Watch now: Twin Cities could get $24 million in COVID relief funds. Here's how they plan to spend it.

Local governments' share of American Rescue Plan funds

Around $2.88 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be sent to smaller city and village governments across McLean County, which is set to get $33.26 million itself.

Here's how much local authorities are expected to receive:

City of Chenoa: $212,873

City of El Paso: $337,286

City of Le Roy: $431,553

City of Lexington: $250,308

Village of Anchor: $17,297

Village of Arrowsmith: $34,099

Village of Bellflower: $42,500

Village of Carlock: $68,817

Village of Colfax: $125,154

Village of Cooksville: $22,115

Village of Danvers: $135,903

Village of Downs: $117,494

Village of Ellsworth: $24,463

Village of Gridley: $172,720

Village of Heyworth: $354,212

Village of Hudson: $223,992

Village of McLean: $98,221

Village of Saybrook: $82,530

Village of Stanford: $73,882

Village of Towanda: $57,079