Watch now: Twin Cities could get $24 million in COVID relief funds. Here's how they plan to spend it.

BLOOMINGTON — Local governments across Illinois, including the Twin Cities, are poised to receive around $5.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.
A combined $24.38 million will be funneled directly to the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal, according to a breakdown of allocations from the Congressional Research Service.
Another $2.88 million will go to smaller cities and villages across McLean County, with amounts ranging $34,100 in Arrowsmith to $354,211 in Heyworth.
McLean County government itself is set to get $33.26 million, according to early estimates.
With the first half of those funds expected to arrive in municipal bank accounts in the next 60 to 90 days, some local officials are drafting wish lists for their share.
"We certainly want to use this as effectively as possible," Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner told The Pantagraph. "The last thing we want to do is spend it in a way where we're put in a situation that we encumber a future council or mayor."
Bloomington is estimated to receive around $13.95 million in funds, which it and other governments can spend over several years.
They can't use the federal dollars to make pension payments or to provide tax reliefs. But the funds can be used for costs linked to responding to the pandemic, like buying personal protective equipment.
The money can also cover holes dug by lost tax revenue and holes dug to expand water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The Town of Normal, which is set to get $10.43 million in Rescue Plan funds, wants to collaborate with McLean County Unit 5 to boost broadband reliability as schools have turned to at-home learning and other hybrid methods during the pandemic.
“With so much online learning happening in our community, we know areas have been frustrated with a lack of internet availability,” Communications Director Cathy Oloffson wrote in an email, adding that the town wants all residents to have equal learning opportunities.
Normal also has several water and sewer infrastructure projects that could meet eligibility requirements for funding, Oloffson wrote.
"This is a key economic vitality component of the town’s comprehensive plan,” Oloffson wrote.
All municipal allocations are scheduled to be dealt out by 2022.
Renner said the staggered distribution means Bloomington won't budget for the relief funds in its to-be-adopted fiscal year 2022 budget.
He added that the city has "quite a few" expenditures related to the pandemic, but unlike similar-sized metros, Bloomington is "doing quite well" and "won't need to replenish our reserves like many other cities will have to."
Even so, the city will likely use the rescue funds to recover from the 3.7% drop in revenue it expects to incur from the pandemic.
And pending final say from the City Council, Bloomington will also look to distribute funds to local businesses through a measure like its Small Business Assistance Grant Program, which dealt out $150,000 in its first round.
The city might also earmark some of the money for rental and utility assistance payments for residents, and for filing revenue gaps left when the city lifted other fees and prorated liquor licenses, Renner said.
"If it turns out that certain things we want to use this for we can't, then we'll need to reconsider our priorities," Renner said. "You've got to be very careful with emergency fiscal management, especially when that money only comes once."
Is it time to replace the Market Street Parking Garage?
031421-blm-loc-3parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-1parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-2parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-4parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-5parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-6parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-7parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-8parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-9parkinggarage
031421-blm-loc-10parkinggarage
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert