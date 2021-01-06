Watch now: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller tells crowd Hitler 'was right on one thing'

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations also called for her resignation.

"We knew there is a white supremacy problem brewing within the ranks of the GOP that has recently ebbed to the top, including all the way to the presidency, but even by those standards, this is stunning," said Ahmed Rehab, the group's executive director.

Miller, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, had previously announced she would oppose certification of the election results that had Joe Biden elected president.

“Everyone acknowledges that fraud did take place in this election,” Miller said in a news release issued Wednesday morning. “The point of contention is just how much fraud took place. We need to have zero tolerance for fraud, and we need to have confidence in our elections. The argument that there might not be enough fraud to change the outcome is irrelevant. America is not a banana republic. We can and should do better.”

Miller said her objection to the certification of the election goes beyond what happened last November.