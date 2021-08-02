Watch now: Uniform incentive package deal to drive economic growth

NORMAL — Interested businesses may no long have to question what advantages they may receive by moving into the Bloomington-Normal enterprise zone.

The Normal Town Council was the next taxing body to unanimously approve a uniform economic incentive package that includes property tax abatements and other economic deals to certain businesses.

"This action tonight is the culmination of a couple of years," City Manager Pam Reece said during the Monday night meeting. "We think it is a very good step for economic development in our community."

The enterprise zone spans Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City and other parts of McLean and Ford County. It was created by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2017.

Bloomington unanimously passed the new incentive package, which is now awaiting approval from Ford County and Gibson city.

Businesses meeting certain criteria would receive property tax abatement, utility tax exemptions on gas and electricity and other deals under the new plan.

Trustee Kevin McCarthy said approving the package the local municipalities are showing that, "we're here to play, and we're here to attract businesses to our community in an organized and structured way."

New Water Booster Station

Water quality maintenance continues to be a priority for Normal, as town leaders greenlight purchasing a new water booster station.

The Town Council on Monday approved in a 7-0 vote purchasing a new booster system for $521,324 from EFI-Solutions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current booster station north of Fort Jesse Road along the east side of Hershey Road was repaired in 2017 to ward off corrosion on pipes and the floor. The maintenance was intended to extend the lifespan of the booster station by 10 years.

In spring 2020, town staff said, one of the pump canisters developed a hole due to corrosion. Workers with the water department then found additional severe corrosion around the “exterior of the underground structure.”

Normal budgeted $875,000 for the replacement project and would need to accept the bid proposal from EFI-Solutions to lock in the quoted price for the booster station.

Councilman Stan Nord questioned purchasing the booster station without knowing the total cost of labor to install it. He requested town staff to include estimations to account for increased material and labor costs on future projects.

"I just don't feel like we have all the information to know what the total cost is," he said.

Water Director John Burkhart explained that the majority of increases the town has seen on projects is due to hikes on materials. He added that the materials needed for instillations are typically minor and was confident labor would come in well under budget.

"The labor itself has been flat," he said. "We're trying to get this thing now before there's more price increases."

In other business, the town approved several other purchases and resolutions, including:

A resolution authorizing frame rail replacement and corrosion repairs to a 2011 Pierce fire engine.

Resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of a Ford/Horton Type 1 ambulance from Foster Coach Sales of Sterling for $229,339.

An ordinance vacating the public right-of-way on Electric Avenue, which leads into the Rivian Automotive production plant in west Normal.

A resolution to accept the proposal for the completion of an uptown parking study from Desman Design Management of Chicago.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.