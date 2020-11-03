Watch now: Updates, photos and video from polling locations across Bloomington-Normal

"I don't want to stand in line," the 74-year-old said as she stepped from her car outside Willow Hill United Methodist Church atop the Germantown hill.

But, five minutes before the polling place was to open at 6 a.m., she had no choice but to join a queue that was already 25 people deep, despite a temperature one degree above freezing.

Alexander usually does not vote so early, but the Germantown Hills resident was resolute to cast a ballot. She said she has no die-hard party affiliation but votes depending on the circumstance and candidates.

"It's been a really rough year," she said before her face broke into a wry smile. "It's been a really rough four years."

As more voters arrived before 6 a.m., Mary Mahon hustled to grab a spot in line. The 60-year-old normally votes early before starting her 7:30 a.m. shift at a local medical office. But she was surprised to see more than 30 people already in front of her, a situation she had not previously encountered at the polling place.

"Last time, I just walked in," she said.