Watch now: Updates, photos and video from polling locations across Bloomington-Normal

Emily Jones didn't vote alone at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Leisure Center polling place in Bloomington.
She brought her 8-year-old daughter, Lily.
"This isn't her first election coming to vote with me," the 38-year-old Bloomington woman said after casting her ballot.
While Lily was too shy to answer a reporter's questions, her mother explained, "We talked about the different parties and the candidates and the different things we want to see happen in our country on our drive over here and during the debates."
"She knows the presidential election is today and people need to vote," Jones said.
The Joneses weren't alone. Central Illinoisans headed to the polls for Election Day on Tuesday. Polling places opened at 6 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
McLean County voters were off to a good start even before Election Day.
As early as mid-afternoon Monday, 24,547 Bloomington voters had already cast ballots, either by voting early in person or voting by mail, said Tim Mitchell, executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission. That's about 47% of Bloomington's registered voters, he said.
In McLean County outside of Bloomington, 22,212 people had voted by Monday, according to the website of McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael. The county clerk's office runs elections in McLean County outside of Bloomington.
That works out to about 36% of the 61,000 registered voters in McLean County outside of Bloomington. The 22,212 included 11,300 people who voted early in person and 10,912 people who voted by mail, according to the clerk's office website.
In addition to the contentious race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, there's also the proposed state constitutional amendment that would change Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate income tax.
Voters also are electing their congressmen and state representatives for the next two years as well as countywide office holders and county board members.
"Voting is one of our responsibilities," Emily Jones said. "I feel strongly that every voice matters, every vote matters. There are critical issues now and we have an opportunity to vote for our national leaders and our local leaders."
Jones said voting at Lincoln Leisure Center was "easy." She appreciated that schools were off so Lily could join her.
"As parents, we need to instill in our children the importance of being active community members and citizens," Jones said. "If we want to see change in our communities, we need to talk to our kids about voting and having a say in who will be our elected officials for the generation to come."
Smooth start to voting Tuesday morning
Earlene Nelson, coordinator of the Lincoln Leisure Center polling place, said voting was going well on Tuesday morning.
"Almost 75 people have voted so far this morning and that's pretty good for the first two hours," she said at 8:20 a.m.
In recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer was available at each voting booth and the voter check in tables. Partitions separated voters from election judges, who were wearing masks. Nelson said, as of 8:20 a.m., all voters except one had worn a mask.
"I hope everybody gets out and votes," Nelson said. "This is a very important election."
At the First Assembly of God polling place in Normal, Cassidy Aragon, 20, of Normal, registered to vote and voted for the first time.
"It was kind of stressful voting for the first time," she said. "But I'm glad I got out and voted. This is a very important election.
"My generation, specifically, is trying to make a change," Aragon said. "We're living through very difficult times ... We have strong opinions. It's a very important time."
"You should definitely vote," Aragon said. "It's the only want to make your voice heard."
Nick Bauby, the tech assistant with the McLean County Clerk's Office at First Assembly of God and Heartland Community College polling places in Normal, said "At the beginning of the day, we had a huge rush of voters. We've already seen a number of voters we've never seen before."
Each of those polling places had 100 voters within the first hour of polling places being open. Voters were able to vote by paper or electronically.
"Any (technical) glitches we have been able to fix," he said. The county clerk's office "has a lot of techies out (working) today."
Voting is secure, Bauby said. "Our iPads are never connected to WiFi," he said. "Nothing is connected by wire."
"COVID definitely is unprecedented," he said. Voters were spread out, election judges were wearing masks and hand sanitizer was available, he said.
"The place is sanitized," Bauby said. "We make it as safe as possible. We want as many people to vote as possible. It's safe and secure and we're working hard to make sure everyone has a chance to vote."
James McCarthy was working as a health supervisor at First Assembly of God. He was cleaning surfaces that voters might have touched, was assuring that voters remained six feet apart and made sure hand sanitizer was available. Surfaces that he was cleaning on Tuesday morning included tables, chair handles and restroom door knobs.
McCarthy, holding sanitizing wipes and paper towels, said he's aware of personal protective equipment as a retired environmental coordinator for a manufacturing company.
He said it's safe to vote.
"The voters themselves are behaving themselves, are keeping a safe distance away from each other and are wearing masks are we're cleaning," McCarthy said. "The probability of anyone getting sick is zero. I'm here and I'm 77 years old."
'We've never missed a vote'
Richard and Judy Johnson said lines were steady Tuesday morning at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington. Judy Johnson said they have always cast their ballots in person.
“We’ve never missed a vote,” said Richard Johnson.
The polling place at 1617 E. Emerson St., had over 200 voters as of 9:30 a.m., according to Elizabeth Gerrard, a lead election judge. Several voters showed up between 9:30 and 10 a.m., several of which were young voters.
“It’s really nice to see so many young people showing interest in the election process,” Gerrard said.
The Richard’s advised first-time voters and those relatively new to the process to keep voting and to be informed.
“Listen to different opinions and then make a decision,” said Richard Johnson.
“Be sure to vote. It is our God-given freedom,” Judy Richardson said.
Woodford County voters line up early to cast ballots
With dawn yet to break Tuesday, Terry Alexander made sure to get to her polling place early.
"I don't want to stand in line," the 74-year-old said as she stepped from her car outside Willow Hill United Methodist Church atop the Germantown hill.
But, five minutes before the polling place was to open at 6 a.m., she had no choice but to join a queue that was already 25 people deep, despite a temperature one degree above freezing.
Alexander usually does not vote so early, but the Germantown Hills resident was resolute to cast a ballot. She said she has no die-hard party affiliation but votes depending on the circumstance and candidates.
"It's been a really rough year," she said before her face broke into a wry smile. "It's been a really rough four years."
As more voters arrived before 6 a.m., Mary Mahon hustled to grab a spot in line. The 60-year-old normally votes early before starting her 7:30 a.m. shift at a local medical office. But she was surprised to see more than 30 people already in front of her, a situation she had not previously encountered at the polling place.
"Last time, I just walked in," she said.
The Germantown Hills resident said she opted to vote in person because she had not had time in her schedule to drop off an early ballot at the Woodford County seat of Eureka. Further, she decided against mailing in a ballot because she "just had some concerns about it getting there."
At 6 a.m., after about half the voters were allowed to enter the church, the line continued to swell. Most wore masks and stood (more or less) six feet apart.
The line outside surged to more than 50 people just a few minutes after 6 a.m. As the line grew, the lot filled with more vehicles, dozens in all, with almost all parking spaces taken.
One white-haired man briskly strode from his pickup truck, then turned heel to go back.
"Ah, crap!" he muttered. "I need a mask."
Photos: Bloomington-area voters go to the polls
